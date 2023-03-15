The trial of Amanda Walton, a Glendive resident accused of sexual abuse of children, began this week in Seventh Judicial District Court in Glendive. Appearing before Judge Olivia Rieger, Walton is facing charges of sexual abuse of children by accountability, a felony; two counts of incest, a felony; endangering the welfare of children, a felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.

Walton was arrested alongside her husband, Monte, last year. Both of them are facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of children. Monte’s trial is scheduled to begin May 30.

