The trial of Amanda Walton, a Glendive resident accused of sexual abuse of children, began this week in Seventh Judicial District Court in Glendive. Appearing before Judge Olivia Rieger, Walton is facing charges of sexual abuse of children by accountability, a felony; two counts of incest, a felony; endangering the welfare of children, a felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.
Walton was arrested alongside her husband, Monte, last year. Both of them are facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of children. Monte’s trial is scheduled to begin May 30.
The case was initiated on or about June 24, 2022 after it was reported to police that Monte was sending sexually explicit texts to a minor female in June of 2022. Both Waltons were arrested after the Glendive Police Department went to their home on the morning of June 26 to arrest Monte, whereupon police found the Waltons and two others had engaged in a party the night before that included illicit drug use while the Walton children were home.
Early testimony on Monday and Tuesday focused on recapping the events of the night leading up to Walton’s arrest. Layne Schevek, Walton’s defense attorney, said that while she does not contest the charges of endangering children or tampering with evidence, he argues that she was not a willing participant in the sexual abuse, saying she was coerced into it by Monte’s abuse.
In his opening statement, Schevek noted to the jury that no explicit images were found on Walton’s phone, like was allegedly found on Monte’s, and she had been cooperative with law enforcement since the investigation began. He also attempted to get the jury to focus on Monte’s actions, laying out a description of a blackmailing and manipulative abuser with a habit of drugging people, even his own family members.
“This case is not about Amanda, it’s about Monte,” Schevek told the jury.
The prosecution, meanwhile, focused on Walton’s actions, arguing that she was a willing participant in the abuse and that text messages from Walton are proof of that. Specifically, Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin pointed to testimony from witnesses, where Walton describes Monte’s attraction to minors as “our secret” or “our bond.”
“This is a case of the defendant’s actions and how those actions ruined the lives of her children,” Irigoin said.
The events of June 26 were recounted to the jury by Renn Ewalt, a former officer of the Glendive Police Department who was the first officer to arrive at the scene with Monte’s arrest warrant. Portions of Ewalt’s body camera footage from that morning were presented as evidence.
Upon arriving on scene, officers found Monte and Walton, as well as the initial complainant, Jessica Green, and another individual identified as “Jason,” as well as all three of the defendant’s children. The officers searched the residence, finding several electronic devices but could not locate Monte’s cell phone at that time.
Green took the stand on Tuesday morning, recapping the events that led her to report Monte to the police and eventually ended up with her staying the night at the Walton’s house before being found by police on June 26. She explained it was Walton who alerted her to Monte exchanging texts with her then 10-year-old daughter by asking Green if she was aware of the situation and then showing her the texts. Green reported that Walton seemed “nonchalant” when asking about the situation.
Following that, Green looked at her daughter’s phone and discovered more text messages with Monte Walton containing inappropriate content. She then took the phone to the police department, handing it over to law enforcement.
Afterward, Green explained she struggled with what to do, as she was supposed to spend time with the Waltons and one other couple the next day, but didn’t want to because of the revelation of the text messages. She ended up going to the Walton residence on the night of June 25 after being messaged by Walton that she, Monte and Jason were planning on doing drugs. Noting that she had been a recovering drug addict for seven-and-a-half years up to that point, Green said she agreed to attend due to her addiction.
Throughout the night, the group used illegal drugs and engaged in sexual activity. Eventually, Monte tried to get Green to join him in a separate room, saying he wanted to confess something to her, according to text messages exchanged between the two. He then proceeded to show a multi-colored flag. After joining him separated from the group, Green testified that Monte admitted to being a “MAP,” or minor-attracted person.
The next morning, after police arrived and began looking for Monte’s cell phone, Green testified that she saw Amanda Walton with it and that Amanda concealed it from law enforcement. According to Ewalt’s testimony, officers returned to the residence at a later time and found the phone sitting in a clothes drawer. Officers found numerous images and GIFs of minors engaged in explicit activity with adults, as well as over 100 open tabs on Monte Walton’s phone internet browser containing more pornographic material.
Another witness called on Tuesday morning was Wendy Dutton, a forensic interview specialist from Arizona who was called as a “blind witness,” meaning she has no knowledge of the facts of the case. Rather, the state called her as a witness to discuss how victims of abuse, such as children, may react to the abuse.
While the state’s questions for Dutton focused on minor victims of abuse, the defense took the opportunity to ask questions about how adult victims would react, particularly if they would react the same way.
In some cases, Dutton responded, adult victims can react the same way as children. They may become withdrawn, may try to rationalize the abuse or may find a way to disassociate from it.
The state continued calling witnessing on Tuesday afternoon. The trial was still ongoing at press time.