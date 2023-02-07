Local social media users may have noticed more photos of locations in Glendive getting posted and the photographer behind the camera is trying to spark a greater spirit of positivity throughout the community.
Sheri Shoopman started taking photos of scenes she perceives as beautiful about five years ago.
In an interview on Tuesday, she said she was advised to take walks as a way to cope with grief and other emotions, which opened up the opportunity to take so many photos of what she sees along the way.
"I enjoy seeing beautiful things and sharing beautiful things," Shoopman said. "When I'm feeling down, it helps me to go look for something pretty, beautiful or stunning."
After spending a few years simply taking photos and sharing them personally with her friends, Shoopman took to social media about two years ago and posted some of her photos to a local Facebook group to share with the general public. The feedback she received in posting her photos encouraged her to take even more photos.
"I had a lot of people that just really enjoyed seeing the beauty of Glendive, so I just continued sharing," Shoopman said. "There are some people that really enjoy my posts and sometimes I think it just speaks to people that need to hear something positive."
She added that she sees many negative posts about the Glendive community, which she hopes to combat by posting photos of beautiful scenes in the community.
"There is so much negativity out there about Glendive; about other people and I just don't like to see that," Shoopman noted. "I like to start posting positive things and change that tide of negativity."
Lately, Shoopman said she enjoys wandering Glendive and taking photos of the numerous bronze sculptures "in their best light" and the newly lit Bell Street Bridge.
"I was doing (photos of the Bell Street Bridge) before they did the colors on it, but now it's mesmerizing," she said. "Every time you go by, it's a beautiful picture."
Shoopman does not use a camera to take her photos, she simply takes photos on her phone. She noted that a camera is bulky and is tougher to always carry around, whereas a phone she always conveniently has on her person.
"I have it with me no matter where I'm at," Shoopman said. "If I have time to get my photo app open, I can get the picture."
The current phone she uses to take photos she purposely purchased because it was equipped with a better camera than other phones she could have purchased.
Not only does Shoopman believe posting so many photos of Glendive sparks more positivity, but also promotes why its members believe it is a "good place" to live.
"I just think that as members of our community, we should be promoting and believing in Glendive," Shoopman said. "It's just a beautiful way to express what we all do here. We believe in our community and if we don't support Glendive, who's going to?"
Additionally, she receives questions from people wondering where some of her photos are taken, as many photos they may see are from the western side of Montana.
Some of Shoopman's posted photos sometimes catch the eyes of out-of-town visitors, especially those that display parts of Makoshika State Park.
"I just remind them that Eastern Montana has beautiful things over here and I've had people say, 'Hey, I'm going to come see that,'" she said.
Although occasionally walking around town and taking photos, she sometimes stops on her way home from work each night just to take a photo of a scene that caught her eye.
"On my drive home, I will just keep my eyes open," Shoopman said. "I got a picture of a shooting star with the full moon the other night that I just absolutely love."
Shoopman encourages everyone to take a harder look at the world around them and try snapping a photo of something that catches their eye.
"I really am very encouraged when I see other people posting beautiful pictures because that tells me they are seeing the beauty around them also and that is a positive thing," she said. "It totally changes that day that was down to something that's a little more positive and giving instead of negative."