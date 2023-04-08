Burghduff, Jake booking photo

Jake Burghduff is one of two men who have been charged in relation to Carrier’s death.

 Dawson County Correctional Facility

Following a motion from the prosecution, amended charges have been filed against one of the defendants in the homicide of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier. On April 4, Jake Burghduff was charged with an additional count of deliberate homicide by accountability, a felony.

The court granted leave to file the amended charges on April 4.

