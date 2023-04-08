Following a motion from the prosecution, amended charges have been filed against one of the defendants in the homicide of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier. On April 4, Jake Burghduff was charged with an additional count of deliberate homicide by accountability, a felony.
The court granted leave to file the amended charges on April 4.
Burghduff was previously charged with one count of arson and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both felonies. The other defendant in the case, Sterling Brown, was charged with deliberate homicide and arson.
The state alleges that the two men drove from South Dakota to Fallon on the night of Jan. 23 where Brown allegedly killed Carrier. Through the process of discovery, prosecutors learned that Burghduff allegedly knew what Brown was planning to do and made no attempt to stop him from committing the crime.
Burghduff’s representatives in the case have re-filed a motion to dismiss the charges for lack of probable cause, citing precedent to argue that Burghduff holds no legal responsibility for Brown’s actions. They initially filed the motion on March 30 before the amended charges were officially filed and the motion was denied at that time.
A ruling on the new motion to dismiss had not been made as of April 6.
An initial appearance for Burghduff on the amended charges was scheduled for April 11, but was continued due to scheduling conflicts. Likewise, a bond hearing for Brown that was scheduled for the same day has also been continued.