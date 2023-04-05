The CEO of American Harvest Group Inc. was in Glendive on Thursday, March 30, to address producers and other interested persons concerning the complicated history of a now-defunct company with a similar name, and those in attendance questioned why growers should trust him again.
John Piracha founded AHG in January of 2022 following his resignation from American Harvest Inc. just days earlier after co-founders and major shareholders of the company started making decisions he ultimately did not agree with.
“What I wanted to do was introduce myself as American Harvest Group to everyone here and kind of share with you our journey over the last four odd years,” Piracha said in his opening address to a dozen attendees.
The primary purpose of Thursday’s meeting was simply to clarify the difference between AHG and the former American Harvest Inc., as well as outline the goal of Piracha’s company moving forward.
He noted AHG is interested in continuing to increase investments in three coming-of-age markets: specialty crops like lentils and chickpeas, and plant proteins; natural foods and flavors; and industrial hemp.
Moreover, AHG hopes to increase producer interest in growing hemp to increase the supply of the crop in order to provide for more organic, hemp-based products, including bio plastics, batteries, denim, hempcrete — a concrete alternative — and more.
“We’ve learned a lot and we made a lot of mistakes operationally (at American Harvest Inc.),” Piracha said. “I think as we move forward, what people don’t know about (hemp) today will change and the people that can see what’s going to happen in five years may understand the long-term opportunity in industrial hemp.”
The three target markets AHG is currently investing in are successful markets at this time, with the natural foods and flavors currently in a $227 billion market. He noted industrial hemp is in a $94 billion market and specialty crops and plant proteins are in a $31 billion market.
Since founding AHG as a new company just over one year ago, Piracha said the company is proving successful in its ventures with some local producers and “strategic partnerships” with manufacturing companies.
“These are very large markets and they will transform places like Eastern Montana and I think we are uniquely positioned across the country here to lead this industry,” Piracha said. “We’ve done fairly well with the producers that we’ve worked with (so far) both in McCone County and Dawson County.”
Piracha recognized the fact that producers are not yet open to AHG and the work it is doing following their experiences with American Harvest Inc. over the last few years.
“It’s unfortunate what happened at American Harvest Inc. It was very short term though and that’s why I left when I did,” Piracha said. “I think that these are some of the largest opportunities you could find and the jobs that we can create with this, the investment that we can bring into our communities, that’s where we need to go.”
While expressing general interest, some producers present asked Piracha tough questions such as why they should trust him and his new company, especially when it has a similar name to a company that did not serve Dawson County producers and the community well.
As a producer who has known and worked with Piracha over the last eight years, Tom Ziegler asked one question on everyone’s mind.
“I know people that raised hemp two years in a row (for American Harvest Inc.) and never got paid, so how would this be any different?” Ziegler asked.
Piracha ultimately explained that he and the rest of the management team at AHG is committed to the company’s goals while assuring those in attendance he did not take part in the downturn at American Harvest Inc. prior to his resignation.
Ty Zimdars primarily expressed concerns pertaining to the decision to launch a new company with a name so similar to American Harvest Inc.
“That’s the part that bothers me,” Zimdars said. “When I read the paper, it says you’re investing in the community and you are doing all of this, but we have a ton of our customers in our community that never got their money and now it says you’re looking for more investors ... It (seems like the) same thing as it was before except you changed a couple of letters at the end of it.”
“Here’s why I didn’t change it: because I founded this company,” Piracha said. “I’m proud of what I did at (American Harvest Inc.) and what our founding team members did (and) we are here because we think we can help recover some of (what producers lost) as we go forward.”
Piracha declined to comment too much regarding the ongoing discourse between himself and a former co-founder of American Harvest Inc. as they work through “certain things that happened,” however he noted he is committed to helping producers through his new company.
“People need to look past the headline and we need to go through these important, tough questions and explain what happened,” he said, adding he would “happily” have those more detailed conversations with the producers who were severely impacted by decisions made at American Harvest Inc. “That’s why I am here.”
In a follow-up with the Ranger-Review, Piracha noted the response from producers present and others tuning into the meeting virtually was overall positive.
“We had a very good response from almost everybody, so I can tell you that the producers, the founding members, we’re all moving forward,” he said.
He added that AHG is working with producers to guide them “as to which is the best possible option for them, going over new crop bids and what they should grow and what (AHG has) demand for.”
“That’s kind of step one of what we are doing today with producers,” Piracha said.