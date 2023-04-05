The CEO of American Harvest Group Inc. was in Glendive on Thursday, March 30, to address producers and other interested persons concerning the complicated history of a now-defunct company with a similar name, and those in attendance questioned why growers should trust him again.

John Piracha founded AHG in January of 2022 following his resignation from American Harvest Inc. just days earlier after co-founders and major shareholders of the company started making decisions he ultimately did not agree with.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com