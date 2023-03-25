A corporation specializing in the production of hemp-based products was initiated last year after fallout with a previous hemp-based company, and its chief executive officer is set to present to a Dawson County audience on Thursday, March 30 in order to address any questions or concerns area producers and citizens may have.

In an interview this week, American Harvest Group Inc. CEO John Piracha outlined the history of a company he was formerly involved with, American Harvest Inc., and why he left and founded AHGI in January of 2022 along with whom he calls "key founding members" and various Montana farmers.

