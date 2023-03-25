A corporation specializing in the production of hemp-based products was initiated last year after fallout with a previous hemp-based company, and its chief executive officer is set to present to a Dawson County audience on Thursday, March 30 in order to address any questions or concerns area producers and citizens may have.
In an interview this week, American Harvest Group Inc. CEO John Piracha outlined the history of a company he was formerly involved with, American Harvest Inc., and why he left and founded AHGI in January of 2022 along with whom he calls "key founding members" and various Montana farmers.
He noted the key founding members of AHGI include "all of the previous management, as well as co-founders of American Harvest Inc."
"Together, we have decided to move forward (with AHGI) and fix lots of things that went wrong at American Harvest Inc.," Piracha said.
Since founding AHGI, Piracha and his team have worked over the last year on regaining the trust of the producers who grew hemp under contract with American Harvest Inc. in 2019 after he "had a falling out" with numerous investors of the company.
"(The investors and I) didn't see eye-to-eye with lots of things that started (at American Harvest Inc.) from the get go and I just wanted to share my side of the story," he said. "The key thing to note, again, is American Harvest Group has nothing to do with American Harvest Inc."
Although Thursday's meeting is intended for anyone in Dawson County interested in the work AHGI is doing, Piracha specifically encourages former and current hemp producers to attend.
While specializing in hemp-based products, AHGI is also making efforts to assist area producers with growing in-demand specialty crops such as chickpeas, peas, lentils and industrial hemp, to name a few.
"We are providing for a flexible approach and providing guidance and recommendations to producers so they grow a crop that is in demand," he said. "If there is any assistance they need to grow that crop, we have that expertise to help them in case they haven't grown it."
Piracha intends to focus the presentation at the upcoming meeting on three major points: clarifying the separation of American Harvest Inc. and AHGI; introducing the team at AHGI; and presenting the corporation's five-year capital fundraising plan that encourages the community to get more involved.
In order to do so, he invites all of Glendive's business owners, local government officials and anyone else to attend the meeting along with Dawson County's producers.
"We think that having local involvement in a project such as this is very important, and we wanted to present this opportunity for local people to participate as well," Piracha said. "I think it's a very large opportunity for us in Montana."
Additionally, by getting the community more involved in the mission of AHGI to encourage and assist producers in growing specialty crops, the corporation has a plan to give back a percentage of its investments to the communities in which it operates.
"What we are trying to do is give a small percentage, or let's say 1% (as an example), when we raise capital, 1% of the shares of our company we are investigating how we could award that to local charities or local communities where we operate," Piracha said. "We think that is a great way to get everybody engaged and for us to give back as we grow our business moving forward."
The meeting about AHGI and its plans for the future is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Yellowstone River Inn.