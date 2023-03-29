“The lines have been drawn.”
So says the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission as it submitted its final legislative redistricting plan to the Secretary of State’s office on Feb. 22.
The new plan means big changes for Eastern Montana, with bigger Senate and House districts and less representation.
Per the introduction of the final legislative redistricting plan, “This report details the process used by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, which is authorized by Article V, section 14, of the Montana Constitution to revise congressional and legislative district lines after each federal decennial census.”
Current House District 36 Rep. Bob Phalen only represents Dawson and Wibaux counties while Senate District 18 Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Dawson, Richland and Wibaux counties.
Hinebauch and Phalen both expressed overall disapproval of the new districting map due to the fact that Eastern Montana’s district boundaries only continue to get larger resulting in less representation, as well as more of the state for one person to cover.
With the approved redistricting map, the new SD17 is exceptionally larger, leaving the one senator instead representing Dawson, Carter, Fallon, McCone, Prairie, Richland and Wibaux counties.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Hinebauch said. “We don’t have any representation out here and it’s getting less and less as the population grows.”
Additionally, the new HD33 removes Wibaux County, and instead includes Dawson County and the southern half of Richland County.
“Do I like (the new maps), no I don’t,” Phalen said, noting he believes they were drawn on a partisan basis.
Hinebauch agreed with Phalen, referring to what the Constitution of the State of Montana states about redrawing house and senate districts every 10 years.
According to Article V, Section 14 of the Montana Constitution, “The state shall be divided into as many districts as there are members of the house, and each district shall elect one representative. Each senate district shall be composed of two adjoining house districts, and shall elect one senator. Each district shall consist of compact and contiguous territory. All districts shall be as nearly equal in population as is practicable.”
Following the approval of the new districting map, Eastern Montana counties will lose two state representatives — one senator and one house representative.
Phalen and HD35 Representative Brandon Ler now reside in the same house district, and Hinebauch and SD19 Senator Kenneth Bogner are together in the same senate district.
“We’re going to lose two people in Eastern Montana,” Hinebauch said. “I don’t think that should happen.”
The Eastern Montana region between Billings and the North Dakota border will only have four senators representing a majority of one half of the state, approximately 8% of Montana’s total senate representation.
“We have 50 senators and only four are in half of the state,” Hinebauch noted
Phalen said he is not planning to run to retain his position in the House of Representatives, rather leaving it to Ler or any other person who chooses to run for the seat.
“If it stays that way, I’m going to let (Brandon) be the legislator and not me,” Phalen said. “He’s got a vision for what he wants to do and I’m not going to put him and I (against each other).”
Instead, Phalen intends to run for Hinebauch and Bogner’s seat in the Senate for the next legislative session. Hinebauch is term-limited out of running for re-election.
To view the approved redistricting map and the final legislative redistricting plan, visit www.mtredistricting.gov. The report is also available on the Glendive Ranger-Review website as an attachment to this story.