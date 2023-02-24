Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is hosting five more community events on education during the legislature’s transmittal break. The theme of these events is Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families.
The events will take place in Miles City, Sidney, Havre, Lewistown, and Butte between March 6 and 8, and are open to parents, school leaders, and legislators.
“I am thankful for the great conversations with parents, legislators, and school leaders that occurred during the December community events,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “These listening sessions are an opportunity to discuss legislation that will affect our Montana schools and students. I look forward to joining Montana parents, school leaders, and legislators in putting our Montana students first!”
The event times and locations are:
Miles City: 1 – 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Miles City Community College in the Community Room (106), 2715 Dickinson Street Miles City, MT (Please park in lot 3 and use door E).
Sidney: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Sidney Middle School in the gymnasium, 415 S Central Avenue, Sidney, MT
Havre: 12 PM – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Montana State University-Northern in the Student Union Ballroom, 300 13th Street West, Havre, MT
Lewistown: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lewistown Junior High in the gymnasium, 914 West Main St, Lewistown, MT
Butte: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Montana Tech in the Copper Lounge of the Student Union Building, 1300 West Park Street, Butte, MT
The events will begin with a meet and greet followed by legislators sharing their goals for education during the upcoming session. Each event will close with an opportunity for parents and school leaders to ask questions of the legislators.
In December 2022 the Superintendent hosted the first round of the Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families events in Kalispell, Stevensville, Billings, and Great Falls. The location of all events has been based on the Montana Association of School Superintendents (MASS) membership regions.