In a legislative session that has seen thousands of bills introduced and discussed, a few bills sponsored by Dawson County's representatives have made it through. With the deadline to introduce new legislation now passed and the deadline to transmit bills to the other chamber nearing, it's unclear how their remaining pieces of legislation will pan out.
The transmittal deadline for general bills for the this year's legislative session is on Friday, March 3.
Both Sen. Steve Hinebauch and Rep. Bob Phalen have introduced a significant number of bills this year, however, these bills have seen varying degrees of success. Hinebauch has multiple bills still in the process at time of writing, while many of Phalen's bills have struggled to survive.
Phalen introduced seven bills this session with another 12 drafts that were not introduced. Of the bills that were introduced, most are marked "probably dead" on the legislature's website. Four have been tabled in committee while another was withdrawn per the House's rules.
However, one of Phalen's most notable bills has already been transmitted to the Senate. The bill, HB 234, would remove exemptions for public school employees from showing any material that might be considered "obscene" to any person under the age of 18, even for educational purposes. Violating this law could result in a felony offense.
The bill is similar to recent actions from other state legislatures, including Florida.
The bill has found plenty of support among some lawmakers, but has drawn opposition from those who say they are concerned that opening school employees, including librarians and school board members, up to possible felony violations would be an unnecessary risk and that the bill is an overreach of state government. Through testimony at committee hearings, several parents and the Montana Library Association have expressed opposition to the bill.
Another of Phalen's surviving bills, HB 714, recently passed the House's state administration committee on Feb. 24. That bill makes very minor changes to the state law governing deceptive election practices, essentially rewording one sentence.
Meanwhile, Hinebauch has introduced nine bills with only one, his bill dealing with prevailing wage, currently marked as "probably dead." Of his remaining bills, four have been referred to their respective committees while two others had hearings in the last two weeks, according to the legislative website.
SB 356 passed a vote in the Fish and Game Committee and is heading to the full senate. If passed into law, the bill would require the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide notice to county sheriffs when establishing a game check station within their county.
As of Monday, other Hinebauch bills that were still in process were SB 436 to revise labor law adding certain elected officials to collected bargaining, SB 357 requiring terms for conservation easements using state funds, SB 42 revising laws relating to easements on state lands, SB 55 joining the Interstate Mining Compact Commission and SB 58 to increase landowner payment cap for block management. Also sponsored by Hinebauch, Senate Resolution 3, confirming the governor's appointees for the fish and wildlife commission was sent to enrolling and SR 2 confirming the governor's appointee for state parks and recreation board was referred to committee.