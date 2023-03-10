Big sky rail map

The Authority was established in 2020 with the passage of a joint resolution by 12 diverse counties—urban and rural—located across Montana. The Authority has broad governmental powers to develop and operate rail services under a Montana law enacted in 1993. The Authority was recognized on May 21, 2021, with the National Association of Counties 2021 National Achievement Award in Transportation. The BSPRA now includes 20 Montana counties.

After experiencing success from community events, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is looking to host more events in communities throughout Montana this year with an emphasis on what they call “pint nights” at local breweries in those communities.

The BSPRA is working to reestablish safe, reliable and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com