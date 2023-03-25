After moving to Dawson County five years ago, producer Matt Litwiller set out to run goats on his land, and even with many hardships over the first three years the decision is proving rewarding as he continues to recoup some of the herd he lost in the process.
In 2018, Litwiller moved his family from Indiana where they used to farm and raise sheep to a ranch 10 miles southeast of Bloomfield.
He noted throughout his childhood he often visited a local farmer to help harvest each year, which is what eventually brought the Litwillers to Bloomfield.
Although he moved to cattle country and continues to have some cattle himself, Litwiller decided his family’s experience with raising sheep “years ago” would suit running a goat ranch as well.
“We got out of sheep and here, about three years ago, we got into goats,” he said. “I just read some articles about goats and we’d raised sheep before, so I figured we could do goats.”
After much research, planning and getting the correct infrastructure in place, it came time for Litwiller to find his family’s first herd, which amounted to about 500 head of goats coming from Texas.
The start of his family’s goat operation was anything but simple.
“It seems like even with lots of forethought, we had a few things that kind of didn’t go well for us,” Litwiller said.
One challenge he ran into was finding good guard dogs that live with the goats at all times to protect them from coyotes and other predators, including eagles.
“We had trouble getting the right kind of dogs at first,” Litwiller noted, adding he even had a few that ended up killing some of his goats. “Now we’ve got some really good (dogs).”
Litwiller said it is nice to have at least one experienced dog that is able to train some younger pups as the pups are less expensive. However, Litwiller added keeping the ratio of experienced and non-experienced guard dogs is much more important than trying to find the cheapest option.
“If you have too many young ones, you can have problems with that too because they like to play and they get carried away and chase the goats,” he said.
Retaining quality guard dogs is key as their own with the goats all day and night, guiding them from pasture to pasture and protecting them at all times.
“They’ll seem pretty lazy during the day, but at night we hear them barking and I don’t think we’ve had any problems with predators, at least that we’ve noticed,” Litwiller said. “It’s one of those things that God planned things out so well that the instincts in these dogs are just amazing to watch.”
As an example of the dogs’ instinctive nature, he noted he watched one of his dogs help a goat clean and take care of its kid while it gave birth to another kid.
“I tell you, a good dog is priceless,” Litwiller said.
Litwiller has a total of three guard dogs, one experienced and two younger pups that the experienced one is currently training. He hopes to get a few more guard dogs over the next few years.
In addition to the challenges of finding good guard dogs, the Litwillers struggled with keeping the goats healthy after they arrived on a semi-truck trailer from Texas.
“By the time they got to them and got them up here, I think there were already some issues,” Litwiller said. “I think they got dust in their lungs and so we had a lot of respiratory issues. We were treating goats when we first got them.”
He added if he was ever to purchase goats again, he would search for a more local herd that was acclimated to the climate of Montana , as it took his current herd about a year to adapt to Eastern Montana’s sometimes adverse weather conditions.
Between some guard dogs, illness and blizzards over the last three years, the Litwillers have lost a few goats. Additionally, the herd didn’t reproduce as well as expected in the first year.
“I thought I had everything planned out,” Litwiller said. “It seems like things that I never thought of happened.”
Nonetheless, he continues to adjust to issues that may arise with his goat herd and it is starting to grow back to the number of goats he started with three years ago.
Despite all of the challenges that came with starting a goat ranch, the Litwillers enjoy living in Dawson County and are grateful for the opportunity to raise their goats around supportive friends and neighbors.
“I’ve been blessed with how things have worked out,” Litwiller said. “I’ve always enjoyed this area when I used to come back out and work years ago. The people are just so wonderful and we’ve got the best neighbors that I could ever ask for.”