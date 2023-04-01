Elections for Glendive City Council may look a bit different this year after it was discovered in 2022 that the City of Glendive has operated inconsistent with its form of government declared in 1976. How city officials will move forward with the upcoming city election hangs in the balance.
In a meeting of the city's Ordinance Committee on April 25, 2022, Director of Operations Kitty Schmid proposed changes to two Glendive City Codes, 1-5-3 and 1-5-4, dealing with mayoral powers and duties due to a discrepancy between City of Glendive and State of Montana records.
It was reported in the May 1, 2022 issue of the Ranger-Review that members of the committees were strongly against such changes, however Dan Clark, executive director for MSU Extension's Local Government Center, later told the Glendive City Council it must comply with the plan of government originally ratified by the electorate of Glendive in 1976.
At the same time, it was discovered the same ratified plan of government declares that City of Glendive elections be held on a partisan basis, pursuant Montana Code Annotated 7-3-219 (1).
Councilmen Gerald Reichert, Clyde Mitchell, Mike Dryden and Leon Baker and Dawson County Election Administrator Shirley Kreiman each noted that they recall conducting nonpartisan city elections for as long as they can remember.
According to election information from Kreiman, there are four Glendive City Council positions open: Ward 1 currently held by Gerald Reichert, Ward 2 held by Clyde Mitchell, Ward 3 held by Mike Dryden and Ward 4 held by Leon Baker. All four positions are two-year terms.
Both Schmid and Kreiman noted they are still unsure if candidates will have to declare a political party in the upcoming election. Meanwhile, the four council members up for reelection this year expressed their opinions and concerns on the matter.
"Partisan politics would just make it more difficult," Dryden noted. "There are a lot of people that have different ideas on politics."
"My opinion of it is it would be an absolute disaster; I'm absolutely opposed to it," Reichert said.
They added that the issues the City of Glendive deals with are better off getting addressed by people who are not publicly affiliated with a specific political party.
"We work to solve problems within the community and partisanship would just create a lot more noise," Dryden said, noting he believes council people should concern themselves more with the needs of the city rather than "philosophical social questions" that tend to divide people in politics. "I just think people (should) work together as people and the partisanship kind of creates obstacles, really."
"The issues we deal with are not red and blue, they are just sewer pipes," Reichert noted. "It doesn't make a difference what your political spectrum is, you are faced with the same thing and we just have to get this work done."
For Baker and Mitchell, although they noted they are unsure why it may have to change now after all these years, the consensus ultimately came down to one thing: It does not matter to them either way.
"It doesn't bother me to declare one party or another," Mitchell noted. "It just seems odd that we have to do it now."
"I guess I don't have a thought either way," Baker said.
At this time, all four incumbents are still considering filing for re-election once the time comes, however Baker is the only one who confirmed with certainty he will run for another term.
The candidate filing for Glendive City Council elections opens on Thursday, April 20 and will remain open until the filing deadline on Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. The general election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 7 and elected candidates would begin their term in January of 2024. If the partisan election is held, election officials are currently uncertain if a primary election would be required should more than one candidate per party file for one position.