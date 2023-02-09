One aggrieved citizen approached the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Tuesday to inform the body that he has hired legal counsel to assist him in getting the city to resolve a decay ordinance petition he initiated years ago but has not been enforced.
“My beef is you are not abiding by your ordinance as they’re written,” Tim Mattick told the council Tuesday.
After gathering the required five signatures from other neighbors, Mattick filed a nuisance petition against his neighbor, Dave Steiner, in 2018.
Since then, the City of Glendive has made attempts to enforce its nuisance ordinance in the issue involving Steiner, who has numerous times approached the Glendive City Council with requests for extensions.
Per the latest extension issued to Steiner, dated Dec. 27, 2021, he was granted until Sept. 1,2022 to properly abate the property.
“Painting and shingling of the house will be the only thing left to do to satisfy the abatement so it will no longer be a blight to the community as stated in (Glendive) City Code 4-1-1,” the letter reads. “Failure to abate the property by Sept. 1, 2022 will constitute the City of Glendive to comply with City Code 4-1-6, which is repair or demolition of the structure to cure the nuisance on the property and file a lien against the land.”
As previously reported, City Attorney Scott Herring declined to take action on a charge by the Glendive City Council to prosecute Steiner for not completing the abatement of his property by the Sept. 1 deadline.
“What your city attorney has told this community is what you do is all idle threats,” he said. “When you tell somebody that you’re going to abate (property) over and over and over, you’ve lost any leverage to clean up anything in this community.”
Mattick noted his attorney has sent a few letters to Herring since December, receiving zero response until recently.
“The response that went back to (my attorney) was, ‘The city says it stands by its decision,’ and at the end he says, ‘Good luck to you and your client,’” he said. “Kind of raw in my opinion.”
Although Mattick’s attorney first corresponded with Herring’s office in December, Mayor Teresea Olson said she only received notification of Mattick’s letters from Herring on Monday. The first time members of the Glendive City Council heard of the issue was Tuesday.
Mattick’s announcement prompted frustration among the council, as they believe they acted on the issue correctly in September of last year, however it fell to the wayside following Herring’s refusal to prosecute.
“We’re rehashing old stuff that should have been taken care of,” Councilman Gerald Reichert said.
No action was taken on the matter at this time and Mattick expressed his intention to continue bringing the situation to the council’s attention until it is officially resolved.
“It is a right and I’m not going to quit,” he said.