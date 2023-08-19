Over a dozen people gathered outside city hall for a protest while over 30 people were inside as audience members during the Aug. 15 meeting of the Glendive City Council as calls for a forensic audit of the city’s finances become more organized.
(Left to Right) Shannon Kadrmas, Shannon Niland, Lori Reierson and Danise Shaffner have a conversation about some of the city council’s recent actions. While a lot of the conversation at Tuesday’s protest was fairly casual, there were also plenty of grievances being aired in regards to the city council.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
The protest was organized by Campbell Miller (right), who decided to engage in the conversation after hearing accusations of sexism leveled at the city council. Dara Deines is also pictured.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Steve “Scooba” Meland (center) talks with fellow protesters during Tuesday’s event.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Dara Deines reminds the crowd that municipal elections elections are coming up in November and encourages people to vote for new candidates.
During last Tuesday’s Glendive City Council meeting that drew in a crowd that packed the council chambers, over a dozen more people were gathered outside of the building in protest over the council’s opposition to initiating a forensic audit of the city’s finances and acts of discrimination they claim members of the council have exhibited.
Demands for a forensic audit have been part of city meetings for several weeks now, after Mayor Teresea Olson called for one following the resignation of Director of Operation Kitty Schmid in July, echoing a request Schmid herself made last fall. Olson believes a forensic audit would provide “full transparency” to the public in regards to the city’s finances.