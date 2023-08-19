During last Tuesday’s Glendive City Council meeting that drew in a crowd that packed the council chambers, over a dozen more people were gathered outside of the building in protest over the council’s opposition to initiating a forensic audit of the city’s finances and acts of discrimination they claim members of the council have exhibited.

Demands for a forensic audit have been part of city meetings for several weeks now, after Mayor Teresea Olson called for one following the resignation of Director of Operation Kitty Schmid in July, echoing a request Schmid herself made last fall. Olson believes a forensic audit would provide “full transparency” to the public in regards to the city’s finances.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.