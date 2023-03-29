Passersby may have seen the City of Glendive or Montana-Dakota Utilities working at Penninger Park on Monday and while officials hope to see severe issues at the park addressed at some point, this work was primarily preventative maintenance.
In an interview with Glendive Public Works Director Frank Ceane on Monday, he noted part of his crew removed the fire hydrant from the river bank at the intersection of River Avenue and Dillworth Street, as well as backfilled the holes dug on the property to do so.
“In preparation, in case something happens with the flooding, we removed that hydrant,” he said. “Just in case this ice goes out and we end up in an (emergency) situation.”
As the banks of Penninger Park continue to erode into the Yellowstone River, there is increasingly less space to work in that area.
“We didn’t want a fire hydrant hanging over the top of the river and we wanted to take care of it while we still had enough real estate to actually do the work,” Ceane said. “We’re just doing our due diligence to make sure that that doesn’t end up in the river and take that water line with it.”
Moreover, MDU also completed some work at Penninger Park in order to prevent damage to utility infrastructure, according to MDU Senior Public Relations Representative Mark Hanson.
He noted an MDU crew removed one of three utlity poles along River Avenue of the river at Penninger Park.
“The one in the middle ... had a guide wire ... washed away maybe a year ago and so they were keeping an eye on that pole,” Hanson said.
In addition to the removal of the one pole, he noted MDU replaced the two poles on either side with all-new ones.
MDU started working on their infrastructure in Penninger Park about one week ago and they were expected to complete the work on Monday.
According to Ceane, a representative of U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ office visited Glendive a couple of weeks ago to observe the situation at Penninger Park and report it back to Daines.
The City of Glendive has worked over the last 10 years, at least, to get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address the ever-growing concern at the park with little response.
Ceane hopes continually bringing it up with different federal representatives will prompt action before it becomes an emergency.
According to a statement from Daines’ office, received by the Ranger-Review on Tuesday, “(We have) been working closely with Glendive Public Works Director Frank Ceane and Mayor Teresea Olson and recently received a briefing on the state of the erosion along the Yellowstone River. The Senator joins them in being concerned about the bank erosion along N. River Ave and its potential to damage Glendive infrastructure, including the water and sewer lines that run along the bank. The Senator has been in contact with the United States Army Corps of Engineers regarding flooding concerns in the area and their levy systems and will continue to press Colonel Himes to work with local leaders and help protect Montana communities.”
Ceane noted the City of Glendive ultimately needs the help of the USACE in order to fund a solution to the erosion issues at Penninger Park.
“(Daines’ representative) was going to move forward with the information,” he said. “We can’t afford (a solution) without the Army Corps’ matched funding; we’ve just got to get someone moving on it ... I’m not interested in a bunch of people looking at it, I’m interested in someone actually stepping up and being willing to help us do something with it.”