Passersby may have seen the City of Glendive or Montana-Dakota Utilities working at Penninger Park on Monday and while officials hope to see severe issues at the park addressed at some point, this work was primarily preventative maintenance.

In an interview with Glendive Public Works Director Frank Ceane on Monday, he noted part of his crew removed the fire hydrant from the river bank at the intersection of River Avenue and Dillworth Street, as well as backfilled the holes dug on the property to do so.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com