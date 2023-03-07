Glendive City Hall

Outdated fees in the City of Glendive’s code book received some attention during the Ordinance Committee meeting of the Glendive City Council on Monday and it will consider some language revisions in order to allow the code book to change with the times.

Director of Operations Kitty Schmid made note of several places in the Glendive Municipal Code book with outdated fees, including Title 1, Chapter 12 dealing with fees, rates and charges for city services.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com