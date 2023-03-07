Outdated fees in the City of Glendive’s code book received some attention during the Ordinance Committee meeting of the Glendive City Council on Monday and it will consider some language revisions in order to allow the code book to change with the times.
Director of Operations Kitty Schmid made note of several places in the Glendive Municipal Code book with outdated fees, including Title 1, Chapter 12 dealing with fees, rates and charges for city services.
“The fees stated in the ordinance book are (outdated). The water fees are from 1999,” Schmid said. “(The council) changes them by resolution anyway, so we really need to get them out of the law book.”
Per Glendive City Code 1-12-2, the base rate for the city’s water service is still set at $15.75 per month. However, the current base rate is 115% above what it was in 1999 at $33.90.
Councilman Leon Baker, however, referenced 10-3-3 of Glendive City Code where it states, “Every customer shall pay water and sewer rates and other water service charges according to the schedule established by resolution of the city council.”
“I’m not sure why it does that,” Baker said.
According to Administrative Clerk Jessica Reitz, Glendive City Code 10-3-3 was updated at some time while the stated fees in Title 1, Chapter 12 were left as is, which ultimately led to the inconsistency between the different sections in the code book.
She added the Glendive City Council could amend the fees in the ordinance to simply refer people to the most up-to-date resolution instead of stating specific dollar amounts.
“This is going to affect a handful of different areas in the code that have numbers,” Reitz said. “Water is one and landfill is another.”
“If it’s set by resolution, then the ordinance could just read that it’s set by resolution,” Director of Public Works Frank Ceane said. “That way, when we make changes in the rate structure, ... you do not have to go back and change the ordinance.”
Changes to ordinances require the Glendive City Council to host two public readings of them before they are officially revised, whereas resolutions are effective immediately after council approval.
The Ordinance Committee will review the city’s code book and make the necessary changes in the coming months.
“We’ve got our work cut out maybe to get that (updated),” Baker said.