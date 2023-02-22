One City of Glendive department head is beginning an effort to conduct an overhaul on how the municipality’s budget is organized, believing it would make it easier for both officials and the public to understand.
In the meeting of the Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee last week, Director of Operations Kitty Schmid presented draft documents displaying the difference between the current structure of the city’s budget and her proposal for a new structure.
The proposed new structure would dissolve six current funds into new funds broken down in the city’s general fund, which would prevent the perceived duplication of funds in future budgets.
Prior to pitching the idea to the FUPR Committee, Schmid noted she first sought feedback from Bob Denning, the city’s auditor.
“It is my hope to present my council with a plan to overhaul the City’s fund accounting to make it more efficient, transparent and allow for ownership/accountability from department heads,” Schmid wrote in her email correspondence to Denning.
At this time, the funds from the city’s insurance, fire pension, PERS, hospital insurance, police pension and recreation/youth center accounts are transferred to the general fund in order to get spent, which Schmid believes is an unnecessary step.
“(The general fund) is where they are actually paid out of, so in the budget it looks like they’re budgeted twice,” she said. “I want to get rid of all of those and then I want to split the general fund into general, streets, parks, recreation, police and fire.”
One major difference between the current budget structure and the proposed structure is that the people of Glendive will specifically see how much of their money is designated to each department, whereas right now it is shown as a lump sum; the general fund.
As an example, Schmid noted the city could have $6 million in its general fund right now and there is no distinction as to what money is getting spent on. Her proposed structure, however, would break down the $6 million into each of the six above categories; $1 million each to the general, streets, parks, recreation, police and fire funds.
“It’s for transparency and my department heads are excited about it,” Schmid said. “It gives them, essentially, ownership and accountability for their own fund (and) it’s not just the big black hole of the general fund.”
Although Schmid’s idea was only presented to the FUPR Committee last week, she noted she started working on it since she officially took office in February of last year.
Rather than speaking for the proposed structure herself, members of the FUPR Committee and a few department heads also publicly expressed positive feedback regarding the new look.
“I do like this better because I think it gives you just a quicker, clearer snapshot of where the city’s money is being spent,” Councilman Jason Stuart noted.
“As a department head, I like the way that looks; it’s more organized,” Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher said.
Additionally, Denning also approved of the proposed restructure, saying he believes it will make the budget easier for city officials and the public to understand.
“Your plan for changing funds is very sound,” Denning wrote in his email to Schmid. “It’s a positive first step for financial reporting for your city.”
The new structure of the budget was approved by the Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday and will take effect beginning July 1 for fiscal year 2024.