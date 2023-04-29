After one-and-a-half years working on revisions to the City of Glendive employee handbook, the Glendive City Council is slated to approve a final draft at its meeting next week.

Councilman Leon Baker presented what he believes are the final edits to the city employee handbook to the Personnel Committee of the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Monday.

