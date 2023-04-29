After one-and-a-half years working on revisions to the City of Glendive employee handbook, the Glendive City Council is slated to approve a final draft at its meeting next week.
Councilman Leon Baker presented what he believes are the final edits to the city employee handbook to the Personnel Committee of the Glendive City Council at its meeting on Monday.
His final revisions include the addition of language under Section C-6 dealing with Holiday Pay, declaring such pay “may differ under a union bargaining agreement on a compressed work schedule;” as well as a flow chart outlining the proper chain of command.
“That’s the only thing I can think of to make changes to the handbook and approve it at our next meeting,” Baker said.
Director of Operations Kitty Schmid raised a question, asking if the Personnel Committee planned to amend language under a section regarding the grievance procedure.
She noted some departments provide 10 days to file a grievance while others provide five and, additionally, some only count working days to exclude weekends whereas others count calendar days.
“It’d be really nice if they all matched,” Schmid said.
In light of how long it has taken at this point to overhaul the employee handbook, Councilwoman Betsey Hedrick expressed interest in moving forward with approval and making smaller amendments as needed.
“I think we’ve worked on it long enough and we need to move forward,” she said. “Maybe we could amend it if it gets to be an issue of confusion, but we’ve waited so long to move this forward and we’d have to wait (another) month or two.”
In a follow-up interview, Baker and Hedrick both explained the process has taken so long due to constant requests for changes, as well as ensuring it is correct and can last at least another decade or two before major changes need made again.
The last major overhaul of the employee handbook was approximately over 25 years ago, according to Hedrick.
She added Schmid started working with them on the current employee handbook revisions in December of 2021 as an assignment from her predecessor Kevin Dorwart.
“Everybody keeps wanting to add stuff and everything changes daily,” Baker noted.
The document also went before the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority and City Attorney Scott Herring soliciting recommended revisions, which also contributed to the lengthy process
“It’s a big document, too and it’s important to get it right one time instead of (constantly changing it),” Hedrick said.
In other business before the committee:
• The committee will recommend approval of two open container waivers; one for the Celebrate Glendive event on Friday, June 23 and another for an event organized by Love Like Justice on Thursday, May 25.
• The committee briefly discussed the possibility of starting to look at ways to fund an animal control and ordinance officer, however no official decision or recommendation on the matter was made.
• One request for proposal was received thus far for a new city attorney to replace Herring.