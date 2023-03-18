An expected increase to the City of Glendive’s base water rate will instead be a slight decrease for residents after city officials and engineers proposed a modern-day rate structure that will have a larger impact on commercial and industrial businesses.
Interstate Engineering’s Jordan Mayer and Nathan Bilyeu, the city’s bond counsel, presented the restructuring proposal to the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Wednesday as they gave updates on upcoming water infrastructure projects.
At an earlier meeting of the committee, a water rate increase of $10.36 per EDU was expected to be necessary “in order to cover three of the five scheduled water projects this year, and increase $2.00 per EDU each year for the next four years to cover the remaining two projects.”
“To move forward with the project, the city has to be committed to raising rates,” Mayer said at the February meeting.
However, he presented the committee with an updated rate structure that would allow the completion of four scheduled projects this year while decreasing the water rate for residents and increasing it for commercial and industrial businesses.
The cost for construction to complete four of the five scheduled water projects is approximately $3.09 million with a total project cost of about $3.89 million.
The proposed rate structure is known as an EDU multiplier, which will ultimately multiply how many EDUs a property owner is charged for depending on the size of the meter pipe connection into a building.
As an example, the average residential home has a pipe size up to one inch in diameter running into a meter, whereas some commercial and industrial properties such as the hotels, hospital and schools have pipe sizes between one-and-a-half to four inches in size.
The new rate structure would definitely favor individual households.
“It’s actually the cheapest way to the general public, I would say, for your general households,” Mayer said.
According to Public Works Director Frank Ceane, the proposed EDU multiplier structure would likely decrease the residential water base rate by approximately 3%, or $1.90, from $39.52 to $37.62.
Meanwhile, commercial properties with a two-inch meter connection, as an example, will get charged 5.5 times the base rate which amounts to approximately $206.91.
“The larger water and sewer districts that have any kind of development tend to move away from (a flat rate structure) just to reflect the reality that the larger meters and larger use really are accounting for more of the need for treatment; more of the burden on the system,” Bilyeu noted.
“It’s an equitable system that is understood,” Mayer said. “You need more water, you use more water, you pay more.”
At this time, the precise numbers of an updated rate structure are subject to change, however it is likely the City of Glendive will explore the EDU multiplier approach.
In order to remain on an efficient timeline to start construction of the scheduled water projects, Mayer noted the city must hold a public hearing for the proposed rate changes by May 16, as well as implement the new rate structure by June 1.
Although in favor of the proposed rate structure, Councilman Jason Stuart expressed one concern he believes the public will have is the idea that the city is hitting businesses with a “huge” rate increase.
“I think it’s all great, but just looking at this one, immediately I hear the voices (saying), ‘Well, you’re anti-business,’” Stuart said.
He added, however, that Glendive has operated an “antiquated” rate structure and the proposed EDU multiplier would make operations both fair to the city’s customers, and comparable to Miles City, Sidney and Lewistown’s rate structures.
Overall, the committee expressed approval of moving forward with the EDU multiplier rate structure and will determine the exact rate figures at a later date.
“I feel really good about this proposed rate structure,” Councilman Rhett Coon said. “It’s going to be an increase (to commercial and industrial businesses), but it’s not going to be detrimental.”
The next meeting of the Glendive City Council will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.
In other business before the committee:
- Director of Operations Kitty Schmid requested a budget transfer of $37,063.41 in order to pay the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for contracted services.
- Glendive Ambulance Service Director Mary Jo Gehnert presented a suggestion from Med-Write, a medical billing service out of Billings, to increase the allowable costs for miscellaneous supplies from $156 per call to $300 per call.
- Glendive resident Kevin Pena notified the committee of the Glendive Wet Devils’ request to close the streets around Lloyd Square Park, as well as to allow camping in the park on the weekend of their annual swim meet. A date for the event is still unconfirmed, however Pena noted he will alert the Glendive City Council of a final date after a meeting on March 26.
- Schmid noted she is still working with Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher to find an affordable option to move all city employees and the city council to a secure email server.