Glendive City Hall

An expected increase to the City of Glendive’s base water rate will instead be a slight decrease for residents after city officials and engineers proposed a modern-day rate structure that will have a larger impact on commercial and industrial businesses.

Interstate Engineering’s Jordan Mayer and Nathan Bilyeu, the city’s bond counsel, presented the restructuring proposal to the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Wednesday as they gave updates on upcoming water infrastructure projects.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com