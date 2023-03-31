dog catcher

The City of Glendive Personnel Committee looked at the possibility of creating two new positions within the city government at its meeting on March 27, aiming to keep one employee that has proven valuable and recruit another to help address animal issues within the city.

Mayor Teresea Olson put a request in front of the Personnel Committee, asking the council to approve creating a new part-time position for an employee who has been working for the city for several years already. The employee in question — who the mayor and committee declined to identify by name — has worked for the city at no cost under a federal grant program aimed at helping seniors transition back into the workforce.

