The City of Glendive Personnel Committee looked at the possibility of creating two new positions within the city government at its meeting on March 27, aiming to keep one employee that has proven valuable and recruit another to help address animal issues within the city.
Mayor Teresea Olson put a request in front of the Personnel Committee, asking the council to approve creating a new part-time position for an employee who has been working for the city for several years already. The employee in question — who the mayor and committee declined to identify by name — has worked for the city at no cost under a federal grant program aimed at helping seniors transition back into the workforce.
In the four years the employee has worked at the city, Olson noted that she has become instrumental to operations at city hall, as she has operated as an assistant to the mayor, an interim water clerk, a researcher and a substitute for city hall employees who are absent, among other things. However, the program that employee is employed through — the Senior Community Service Employment Program — is only temporary and is near its end, as it runs out on May 30. By creating a new city hall assistant position, Olson is hoping to keep the valued employee around.
“The employee has been here for four years at no expense to the city whatsoever. She has been vital in the operations of city hall. She was a part of the training program and orientation for our current water clerk, she has covered when there has been sick leave or medical leave here, she covers at lunch time in the water department, she answers phones, she does filing, she has done research as well for our floodplain under Public Works,” Olson explained.
Olson’s request is to create a part-time position specifically for the individual. It was noted that once the employee retires, it is likely the position will not be refilled. An official job description has not been made yet, but she proposed the responsibilities of the new positions to include much of what the employee has been doing already.
City treasurer Darci Saeman agreed with Olson that having an additional person to help fill absences would be valuable, especially as there are employees expected to take leave sometime this summer.
“She could cover vacations. When we’re short handed, which we will be, she will be vital in covering the water department,” Saeman said.
Current minimum wage in the state is $9.95 per hour, however with her experience and dedication, Olson recommended starting the employee at a wage of $12 per hour.
Her idea found support among the committee members, who agreed that retaining the employee would be worthwhile for the city’s operations. The committee will recommend creating the new position to the full council.
The other position the committee discussed was for the creation of an animal control officer. This is a position city officials have been looking at for some time and have been working on figuring out the finer details. At the committee’s meeting, Olson asked the committee if they would support her moving ahead creating a job description for the position.
The prospect of moving ahead with an animal control officer drew particular interest and support from Councilman Jason Stuart, who has been wanting to address the issue for some time. Stuart, who is not a member of the committee but was present at the meeting, reminded Olson that the city has a standing invitation from Miles City to look at their animal control operation to take inspiration from.
Stuart also noted that setting up an animal control officer will likely be a significant expense, as the position will likely need a vehicle and specialized equipment, but it’s one that he believes the city should invest in. He also noted that a lot of communities give dual responsibilities to animal control officers, such as giving them ordinance enforcement responsibilities as well, which is something he would also approve of.
“It will be a major investment for the city, no doubt, but as you all know, I’m very much in favor of it. I think it’s something we desperately need,” Stuart said.
Police Department Chief Jeremy Swisher however cautioned that if the animal control officer is given dual authorities, the council should be careful which responsibilities they are given. If they are given ordinance enforcement authority, for example, the officer would not be able to be under the police department as planned, as ordinance enforcement would fall under the responsibility of Public Works.
The matter will remain tabled as the details of the position are worked out, but the committee will be given regular updates.
The next meeting of the Glendive City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.