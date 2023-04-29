Throughout fiscal year 2023, the City of Glendive added positions, increased wages and issued one-time stipends which have all prompted concerns about impact to the municipality’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year; particularly that of the Glendive Police Department.
In the April 11 meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee, members of the Glendive City Council expressed concern about the finances of the city as FY24 approaches.
“Just looking at it fiscally, I am super, super worried that we don’t have enough money to pay for what we’ve already approved this year,” Councilman Rhett Coon said during the April 11 meeting. “Even if we did have enough money this year … we could very well be looking at approving all of this stuff like we’ve been doing and in one or two years we’re laying people off because we don’t have the budget.”
While all City of Glendive departments have seen some increases in the last year, the GPD — the department with the highest budget — has undoubtedly seen the most significant increase this year and that is expected to impact the city’s FY24 budget.
In an interview on Monday, Director of Operations Kitty Schmid noted the total cost just to pay salaries and wages for a fully staffed GPD is approximately $1.12 million, according to the approved FY23 budget, an approximate 2% increase over $1.09 million budgeted in FY22.
Since Schmid started her tenure at the start of 2022, a full staff at the GPD was considered a total of 10 FTE: one chief of police, one assistant chief of police and eight patrol officers. She added she is uncertain what a full staff was considered even five years ago, however believes it has been 10 FTE for some time.
“It’s always been 10 since I’ve been here,” Schmid said. “Going back much further than since I’ve been here, I couldn’t tell you.”
Prior to hiring current Chief of Police Jeremy Swisher in January, the Glendive City Council approved hiring Tim Therrien to the position of captain, a position not budgeted for FY23 but deemed necessary at the time.
Additionally, Swisher announced the hire of former Dawson County Undersheriff Katie Mills to the assistant chief of police position at the April 4 meeting of the Glendive City Council, making the GPD’s 10 FTE consist of three administrative positions and seven patrol officers.
“The GPD is a medium-sized agency and honestly has no need for a chief, assistant chief and captain in the patrol chain of command,” Swisher said. “We would be top heavy.”
According to information from Schmid, the assistant chief of police receives 95% of Swisher’s annual salary and captain receives 90% of his annual salary. The chief’s salary is currently $76,000, up from the former chief of police salary of approximately $71,000.
Swisher noted he plans to reposition Captain Therrien as a full-time detective within the GPD.
“Doing this will bring the chain of command more in line with a department of our size,” Swisher said.
However, repositioning Therrien would neither remedy the need for eight patrol officers to ensure there are two officers per shift providing backup nor relieve current budget concerns for FY24.
“I am looking at absolutely any and all possible ways I can make cuts to get an additional position in order to have two officers per shift,” Swisher said. “The safety of my officers is and will always be my first priority as chief and it is not a responsibility I take lightly.”
Included in the 10 FTE paid by the City of Glendive are two Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies under contract with the GPD. This contract has also contributed to the estimated six-figure increase. Per a contract signed between the city and DCSO in December of 2022, the GPD “agrees to reimburse the (DCSO) to hire and train two additional, full-time deputy positions for up to three years contract of service.”
Between the start of the contract on Dec. 16, 2022 and Feb. 9 of this year, the City of Glendive issued a total of $67,872 to the DCSO for contracted services. Schmid noted she expects another bill for services between February and March, however it was not received by press time.
“That’ll help (Swisher) a little bit if we could get out of that contract,” Schmid said, noting the two contracted deputies are more expensive than City of Glendive police officers. The deputies’ pay includes both Dawson County wages and benefits.
The City of Glendive has already spent 390% of its public safety professional services budget fiscal year to date (FYTD) in order to cover the DCSO services over the last year, however Schmid noted it “averages out” considering the amount of time the GPD was short staffed and paying fewer GPD officers.
Per the budget, a total of $34,200 was appropriated for professional services and the city has spent $133,534 FYTD, nearly four times the budgeted amount. Meanwhile, about 65% of the budgeted $1.12 million for salaries and wages at the GPD has been spent FYTD, according to city records.
The GPD is partially funded with other revenue sources, including Montana 911 funding and appropriations from the marijuana tax in Dawson County.
To date, the City of Glendive has received a total of $31,855 in marijuana tax revenue appropriated to law enforcement.
As for Montana 911 funds, the City of Glendive has a total of $838,136 available. Those funds are utilized by the GPD, fire department, ambulance service and dispatch.
Despite the addition of positions and increases in wages over the last year creating an estimated $100,000 increase in the FY24 budget, Schmid does not foresee the City of Glendive needing to go through any FY23 budget amendments.
With an estimated payroll budget of $1.23 million for the GPD in FY24, Schmid acknowledges that will likely affect all of the city’s departments and overall operations over the next year.
“It’ll be a big jump,” she said. “We have one big pie and that’s all we get, so the more (the GPD) gets, they’re taking it away from someone else.”