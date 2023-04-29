Throughout fiscal year 2023, the City of Glendive added positions, increased wages and issued one-time stipends which have all prompted concerns about impact to the municipality’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year; particularly that of the Glendive Police Department.

In the April 11 meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee, members of the Glendive City Council expressed concern about the finances of the city as FY24 approaches.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com