Despite a recent discovery that the City of Glendive is required to hold partisan elections, the Glendive City Council is slated to approve pressing on this election season as it always has, planning for a nonpartisan election.
In the meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Tuesday, Director of Operations Kitty Schmid informed its members that Shirley Kreiman, election administrator for Dawson County, must be informed how the City of Glendive intends to hold its election with the filing period opening on Thursday, April 20.
“You’ve historically done it nonpartisan ... but now we have this piece of paper saying that you’re supposed to do it partisan,” Schmid said. “Shirley wants to know what you’re doing.”
MSU Extension’s Local Government Center Executive Director Dan Clark explained in a training in May of 2022 that the Glendive City Council it must comply with the 1976 ratified plan of government declared by the electorate of Glendive at that time, which indicates city elections be held on a partisan basis.
Councilman Mike Dryden expressed confusion at Tuesday’s meeting, asking why the document states Glendive’s municipal elections are held on a partisan basis yet, as far as anyone can remember, they were always conducted on a nonpartisan basis.
“I don’t get how we got to this point right here,” Dryden said.
The remaining members of the committee were quick to make their opinions on the matter known with a general consensus that they proceed with holding a nonpartisan election.
“My simple comment is we do nothing and we just revert and and answer to Shirley to continue as is,” Councilman Gerald Reichert said. “That’s my opinion and I say that for one reason: We’re going to have a chance to take care of this in 2024.”
As Reichert indicated, the City of Glendive is due for its 10-year government review next year pursuant to Article XI, Section 9 of the Constitution of the State of Montana which states, “The legislature shall require an election in each local government to determine whether a local government will undertake a review procedure once every ten years after the first election. Approval by a majority of those voting in the decennial general election on the question of undertaking a local government review is necessary to mandate the election of a local government study commission.”
In an interview on Thursday, Clark told the Ranger-Review he is unaware of Glendive ever having its plan of government changed to declare nonpartisan elections.
However, he added it is common practice of “a vast majority” of towns and cities in Montana to hold nonpartisan elections, whether it was officially adopted or not.
“Glendive is not out of the norm,” Clark said.
Reichert noted he believes a partisan election would do more harm than good, saying it would ultimately detract from the routine business that is done on a day-to-day basis.
“We have starkly been doing (nonpartisan elections) and I think everybody agrees it adds absolutely zero to the business that the council does, the mayor does; it adds absolutely zero to know what your political affiliation is,” he said. “It unnecessarily changes perceptions of who people are.”
“When you’ve got almost 50 years of nonpartisan elections and you suddenly change that for really no good reason at all, you cause harm to your community; you cause harm to your city government,” Councilman Jason Stuart noted. “Potholes and ditches and wastewater treatment plants and water treatment don’t care whether you have a ‘D’ or a ‘R’ and ‘I’ or whatever ... else after your name.”
In agreement, Dryden added he too believes any change should wait until the conclusion of next year’s 10-year government review.
“When I listen to people on this council who I know have different views than me ... we do not bring that into the discussions,” Dryden said. “The work I’ve done with all eight of these people has never been inhibited by any partisan or political ideology.”
The committee will recommend the approval by the Glendive City Council to move forward with holding a nonpartisan election as set by historical precedence.
“Let the partisan police in Helena come and arrest us; I’d be happy to go first,” Reichert noted.
“Nonpartisan now, always, forever,” Stuart said.
When asked what possible legal repercussions the City of Glendive faces with such a decision, City Attorney Scott Herring noted he was unaware of the matter until Monday.
“I have really just been kind of recently brought into this discussion,” Herring said. “I have not been asked to issue any formal opinion on it yet, so I have not even really looked at it yet.”
With the 10-year voter review coming up in 2024, Clark concurred with the committee they could simply wait until then to address it.
“My thought would be just wait until the voter review process,” Clark said.
According to election information from Kreiman, four Glendive City Council positions are open this election season: Ward 1 held by incumbent Gerald Reichert, Ward 2 held by Clyde Mitchell, Ward 3 held by Mike Dryden and Ward 4 held by Leon Baker. All four positions are four-year terms beginning in January of 2024.
The Town of Richey also has two four-year term council positions open, those held by Michael Hagwood serving Ward 1 and Troy Holzworth holding one seat for Ward 2.
The next meeting of the Glendive City Council will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.