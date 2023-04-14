Glendive City Hall

Despite a recent discovery that the City of Glendive is required to hold partisan elections, the Glendive City Council is slated to approve pressing on this election season as it always has, planning for a nonpartisan election.

In the meeting of the city’s Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee on Tuesday, Director of Operations Kitty Schmid informed its members that Shirley Kreiman, election administrator for Dawson County, must be informed how the City of Glendive intends to hold its election with the filing period opening on Thursday, April 20.

