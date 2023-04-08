A routine winter project for the City of Glendive’s Public Works Department is drawing out much longer than usual with constant fluctuations in the weather, according to one city official’s report to the Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday.
Following the regular business of the council, Public Works Director Frank Ceane reported his employees have spent a great deal of time over the past weeks cleaning out storm drains plugged up with ice as runoff from melting snow continues to thaw and freeze with the changing weather.
“The crew’s been working on various ice melt problems we’ve been dealing with around town,” he said. “If you’ve driven anywhere, you’ve been through the Barry underpass and the Allen underpass.”
In a follow-up with the Ranger-Review, Ceane explained clearing the storm drains is an annual project for public works, however it is “unusual” for that work to continue into April.
Additionally, the primary contributing factor to more frozen storm drains is more runoff from extra snow, especially at night as temperatures cool following a warm day.
“It’s a problem because ... it warms up a little in the day, melts (the snow) a little, the snow freezes at night and we’re right back to the same problem the next day,” Ceane said, adding the storm drains in the two underpasses at Barry Street and Allen Street are more problematic than others around town. “When you have this much more snow, it increases the runoff when it starts to warm up and water runs to the low spot.”
According to Ceane, some people have inquired why the city could not put melting salts into the storm drains to melt the ice. He said because all storm drains lead to the Yellowstone River, “using chemicals isn’t an option in that situation.”
“You’ve got to be mindful that everything that we’re going to use is running out to the river,” Ceane said.
Although taking the time to clean out storm drains proves frustrating at times, he added he and his crews are “happy” to do it so long as it means increased moisture.
“We’ll deal with the problems because we sure need (the moisture); our reservoirs and lakes and rivers need the water, so we’ll happily deal with it,” Ceane said. “It’s (just) been an unusual winter.”
In other business before the council:
The council approved an open container waiver for the Dawson County Economic Development Council’s 5th Annual Celebrate Glendive event from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 23.
A wage increase from $20.10 to $22.92 for dual-certified employee at the Glendive Police Department and dispatch center Damon Daigle was approved.
The council approved advertising for request for proposals (RFP) in an effort to retain a new contracted city attorney to replace current City Attorney Scott Herring beginning on Sept. 1.
Glendive Police Department Captain Tim Therrien reported to the council one of the GPD officers graduated the academy and is on his way home to start patrol shifts as early as this week.
A request for a street closure on the 300 block of South Merrill Avenue by the Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE was approved for the organization’s bike show scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.