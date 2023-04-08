A routine winter project for the City of Glendive’s Public Works Department is drawing out much longer than usual with constant fluctuations in the weather, according to one city official’s report to the Glendive City Council in its meeting on Tuesday.

Following the regular business of the council, Public Works Director Frank Ceane reported his employees have spent a great deal of time over the past weeks cleaning out storm drains plugged up with ice as runoff from melting snow continues to thaw and freeze with the changing weather.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com