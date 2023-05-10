Glendive City Hall

The City of Glendive is on track to update language within a portion of its municipal codebook which still states fees, rates and charges from the late ‘90s and instead make it universal if rates ever change in the future.

In the meeting of the Glendive City Council last week, Council President Leon Baker conducted the first reading of Ordinance No. 01-2023 “amending Title 1 ... Chapter 12 ... of Glendive City Codes.”

