The City of Glendive is on track to update language within a portion of its municipal codebook which still states fees, rates and charges from the late ‘90s and instead make it universal if rates ever change in the future.
In the meeting of the Glendive City Council last week, Council President Leon Baker conducted the first reading of Ordinance No. 01-2023 “amending Title 1 ... Chapter 12 ... of Glendive City Codes.”
The primary purpose of the ordinance amendment is to replace specific figures with simpler language that will establish all rates, fees and charges are “set by resolution of the city council.”
While the changes to Title 1, Chapter 12 of Glendive City Code are overall small, there are a couple of other notable changes, including some that prompted questions from members of the council.
“Is this ordinance able to be amended before it’s adopted or is that ship already left the dock?” Councilman Mike Dryden asked.
“Everything is like the original ordinance except for two items,” Baker said.
The two biggest changes include repealing — or getting rid of — fees for pool tables, pinball machines and video games, as well as fees for bicycle licenses.
Per Glendive City Code 1-12-4, the city is supposed to collect revenue each calendar year for every item listed: $25 per pool table and $30 per pinball, video or coin operated machine.
Additionally, Glendive residents must license bicycles with the city for a fee of $1, according to current Glendive City Code 1-12-10.
Dryden noted one point of confusion for him includes a fee for a city employee to turn on or off a curb cock (Glendive City Code 1-12-2 (F))
“I don’t want to nitpick this, but there are some things that maybe we used to do but I think some of them don’t make sense,” Dryden said.
Per the code, “A reestablishment fee for turning off/on the curb cock on a callout at one and one-half times the prevailing wage rate of the city employee called out ...”
“We should have a set fee for that ... it shouldn’t be based on the worker that shows up to do the water shut off,” Dryden said. “So somebody says, ‘Hey, you sent me a guy that’s a senior worker and he makes $5 more an hour than that guy or that lady and so what the heck are you doing?’”
Councilman Rhett Coon explained that it is not based strictly on the wage of each individual employee, rather it is based on the employees’ prevailing wage, meaning “the average wage paid to similarly employed workers in a specific occupation.”
“If their curb stop is buried or broke and they have to go dig it up to be able to shut it off, then that would warrant a higher fee than somebody just being able to go over there and turn it off,” Coon said. “Coming up with one standard rate to turn them off a lot of times wouldn’t work.”
“The reason for doing that one that way, as opposed to the other ones, is so instead of setting a set sum that, like a lot of other fees remain unchanged for 10, 15, 20 years, is that one is based on whatever the rate that we are paying our city water workers to go do that job, which changes constantly based on every other couple of years we have to do negotiations with them,” Councilman Jason Stuart added. “Otherwise, we would constantly have to come back to that one almost every year and reset it.”
Once the issue was clarified, Stuart pointed to conflicting statements under Glendive City Code 1-12-8 regarding penalties for illegal parking, which he noted needs fixed prior to the second reading of Ordinance No. 01-2023.
“The way that’s currently worded is contradictory,” he said.
According to the current language, it reads, “Any person who shall violate, permit or allow anyone to violate sections as listed in subsection 6-2-28 (A) of this code shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction shall be fined in the sum set by resolution of the city council for the first violation.”
Later it provides that the city judge can issue a warrant for contempt of court and the fine is at the discretion of the judge.
“Either that line needs to be stricken, the fine will be at the discretion of the city judge, or if what we’re trying to say there is that the fine for contempt would be at the discretion of the city judge, then we need to (clarify) the language,” Stuart said.
The Glendive City Council will review the requested edits of Ordinance No. 01-2023 for a second reading at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.
In other business before the council:
• Glendive resident Kari Keller provided public comment that she believes the City of Glendive should no longer allow closures of the streets around Lloyd Square Park for an annual swim meet, this year scheduled for July 15 and 16.
“It’s just a pain in the butt for those of us that live in that area to get around, to get to where we need to go ... As a person that lives on that block, for an emergency, I can’t even get to the hospital,” she said. “I’ve had to take the route to get to the emergency room and I’ve had to add time to my route by having to go around the longer way to get to the hospital from my house because of all of the campers and nonsense of the swim teams having to park all of their crap along the streets ... I think it’s a complete hazard and inconvenience to our community.”
• The council approved an open container waiver for an event on May 25 at the corner of Bell and Clough streets put on by Love Like Justice from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on May 26.
• Changes to the City of Glendive employee handbook were approved after working on revisions since December of 2021.