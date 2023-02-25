Aging water and sewer infrastructure throughout the limits of the City of Glendive are scheduled for replacement over the next year and while city officials are excited to get the projects started, water rate increases are necessary in order to do so.
The Finance, Utilities, Property, Recreation Committee of the Glendive City Council held a special meeting Wednesday in order for Jordan Mayer with Interstate Engineering to present project costs and different rate increase scenarios to choose from.
“The goal of this meeting here is to discuss this project and hopefully have a recommendation from the committee to the council of how we would like to move forward,” Mayer said.
Although only recently gathering to discuss how to proceed with inevitable rate increases in order to move forward with infrastructure projects, Public Works Director Frank Ceane has worked with Interstate Engineering since July of 2021 to design “dig-ready” projects.
With a total of 15 designed projects including 3,000 feet of sewer line and 10,000 feet of water line, only nine of the projects were bid for construction.
After bidding the projects in January, the City of Glendive received three bids from BEK Consulting out of Dickinson, Western Municipal Construction from Billings and COP Construction also of Billings.
“I’m not sure how aware you are, actually, of the amount of work we were doing as far as the water and sewer main replacement project,” Mayer said. “It is a very large project of water and sewer that we did design.”
The purpose of completing the design of so many projects, he added, was to present the City of Glendive as more competitive during the American Rescue Plan Act Grant cycle for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
As a result, a total of $1.31 million was secured in competitive ARPA grant funds; $842,036 for the water main projects and $469,002 for the sewer main projects.
Water Main Projects
According to figures presented by Mayer, the cost for construction of the five scheduled water main projects is approximately $2.01 million with a total project cost of about $3.62 million.
In order to acquire the $842,036 in ARPA funds to use toward the water projects, Mayer noted the City of Glendive will need to do two things: obtain a $596,288 State Revolving Fund Loan and raise base water rates in order to get said loan.
“Before SRF would even look at giving a loan to the city, the city would need to raise their rates $8.40 per (equivalent dwelling unit),” he said. “That’s going to have to happen before you take a loan for a water project.”
Mayer added that if the city chose not to raise the water rate, it could continue to operate, however it would likely be in a deficit and no water projects could continue until further notice.
“We have to do that $8.40 increase regardless if we do anything, otherwise we’re not even meeting our current obligations,” Councilman Jason Stuart said.
Additionally, Mayer proposed adding an additional $2.36 per EDU to the $8.40 increase to implement a total increase of $10.76 per EDU in order to cover three of the five scheduled water projects this year, and increase $2.00 per EDU each year for the next four years to cover the remaining two projects.
Although a few different scenarios were explored, the $10.76 per EDU increase with the additional increase of $2.00 per EDU each year for the next four years is the scenario he recommended most to the FUPR Committee.
“It really boils down to what sort of rate increase are you comfortable with,” Mayer said.
The last rate increase implemented by the City of Glendive took place in 2015 from $33.90 per month to $39.52 per month, which is the current monthly base rate. With the $10.76 per EDU increase, the new monthly base rate would amount to a monthly $50.28 per EDU.
“We’re kind of already underwater here is what it sounds like on this situation we’re in right now,” Councilman Mike Dryden said.
“The question for us is, is that all we’re going to do and then not replace our central water lines that are falling apart and need to be replaced desperately; or are we going to bite the bullet and do what’s not going to be popular?” Stuart asked.
Mayer explained the numbers are still subject to change, as he is working with Ceane to prepare solid figures to put before the council and the public in the coming weeks.
Sewer Main Projects
The four scheduled projects remaining involve sewer mains expected to cost approximately $1.62 million for construction and a total project cost of about $2.28 million, according to Mayer.
“This is essentially 80% of your identified sewer projects for the next 10 years,” he said.
If the City of Glendive were to tackle all four projects bid, Mayer noted they could receive a $326,000 loan forgiveness grant by taking out a $1.05 million loan.
On the other hand, reducing the number of sewer projects to complete would require less of a loan, however the loan forgiveness grant amount would decrease as well.
Mayer’s recommendation to the committee was to complete all four projects as planned and take advantage of the fact that the city’s sewer budget is currently in good standing.
“The easiest way to put it is your sewer financials are in good shape,” he said. “You can do the whole project if you want; you’ll get an additional $326,000 grant and you do not have to raise (sewer) rates.”
Members of the committee expressed favor in the plan for the sewer projects, believing they should do as much as possible in order to reduce costs from needing to do them in the future.
“I don’t see that there is any other discussion to be had,” Stuart said. “We don’t have to even consider raising rates, it’s not going to get cheaper to do any of this stuff (and) it needs to be done … I don’t see any reason for us to sit around and have a long discussion and belabor the point about the sewer.”
The committee will recommend the Glendive City Council approve awarding the sewer projects bid to BEK Construction with an award of the water projects bid pending the approval of pursuing a water rate increase following the FUPR Committee meeting on March 15.
The next meeting of the Glendive City Council will take place on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.