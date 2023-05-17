While students are preparing to vacate classrooms for the summer, officials at Dawson County High School and Dawson Community College will continue working to assess local workforce needs and, in turn, finding ways to best train some students next year for the workforce.

DCC Dean of Academics Matt Hull and DCHS Principal Spencer Johnson are currently in the process of collecting local needs assessment surveys in order to receive funding through the Perkins Grant.

