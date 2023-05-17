While students are preparing to vacate classrooms for the summer, officials at Dawson County High School and Dawson Community College will continue working to assess local workforce needs and, in turn, finding ways to best train some students next year for the workforce.
DCC Dean of Academics Matt Hull and DCHS Principal Spencer Johnson are currently in the process of collecting local needs assessment surveys in order to receive funding through the Perkins Grant.
The Perkins Grant program specifically “funds career and technical education (CTE) initiatives in secondary and postsecondary schools” in the United States.
“We need to get feedback from the community to make sure that the things that we’re purchasing are things that are actually going to help our community, and that’s either Dawson County, maybe that’s Eastern Montana or maybe that’s Montana in general,” Johnson said.
This year, DCC is eligible for up to $70,000 in Perkins Grant funds while DCHS is eligible for about $20,000. Hull noted the grant opens up for applications annually, but requires a local needs assessment survey every two years.
“The application process involves us saying, ‘Here’s how we would use literally every penny of that (funding),’” Hull said. “It’s cumbersome, it really is.”
The Perkins Grant application and local needs assessment deadline for DCC is Friday, May 26, just days before the deadline for DCHS.
The purpose of CTE courses, Hull added, is to provide training and experience to students with the intention of meeting specific workforce needs.
Some of the local issues DCC and DCHS hope to address through CTE programs using Perkins Grant funding include include increased graduation rates, improved student engagement and participation in education, a clearer path to success and much more.
“High school kids love to leave school and if we can get them to leave school and they’re learning at their job or doing something (they like to do) … that gets them excited,” Johnson noted.
“One of the things I think (CTE) does better than general ed is that it starts with the end in mind very clearly and there’s a sequential set of courses designed for a specific employable set of skills,” Hull said. “Perkins can help … ensure that we have the right equipment, the right learning spaces, all of these sorts of things so that students have a clear path to success.”
Some of the current CTE programs at DCC that DCHS attempts to prepare some students for include animal science, business management, early childhood education and welding technology, to name a few.
Hull noted that DCC is expecting to move corrosion technology and rural organization employee management (ROEM) into moratorium, meaning it will either temporarily suspend the programs until the local demand for them returns or dissolve them completely if it is determined they are no longer needed.
A few new CTE programs DCC and DCHS are interested in exploring for students include agribusiness, engineering technology, metal fabrication and allied health/medical technology.
“There are a lot of things on our radar right now,” Hull said. “Every one of these requires a ton of time and attention, but we’re committed to exploring these.”
Hull and Johnson also expressed excitement in the joint efforts to consistently prepare and transition students from CTE pathway programs at DCHS into the programs at DCC, which ultimately benefits the community.
“There hasn’t always been a collaborative effort here between DCC and DCHS on this” Hull said. “This is obviously what we want to be doing (and) when we strengthen these things together, that’s better for our community.”