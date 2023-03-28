DCC Logo

The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees approved revisions and repeals of 10 board policies at its meeting on Monday and although standard practice without much discussion, a few of them received some significant changes in order to make them more clear and concise.

Four of the 10 approved policies presented by the board’s Policy Committee received notable changes, including BP 1-17 Public Comment; BP 2-1 Administrative Leave; BP 2-12 External Employment; and BP 2-13 Faculty Evaluation.

