The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees approved revisions and repeals of 10 board policies at its meeting on Monday and although standard practice without much discussion, a few of them received some significant changes in order to make them more clear and concise.
Four of the 10 approved policies presented by the board’s Policy Committee received notable changes, including BP 1-17 Public Comment; BP 2-1 Administrative Leave; BP 2-12 External Employment; and BP 2-13 Faculty Evaluation.
Within BP 1-17, the committee recommends striking language that previously required anyone interested in addressing the DCC Board of Trustees “formally advise the President prior to the beginning of the meeting by giving their name and agenda item (or any other topic) they would like to address.”
With the approved changes, that step is no longer required by policy.
Additionally, the committee expanded its guideline simply stating a speaker of the public is limited to three minutes to instead read, “The length of time for each speaker is at the discretion of the Chair, and is generally limited to three minutes so the Board of Trustees may complete its necessary business.”
The most notable change of BP 2-1 is replacing the word “administrator” to “employee” throughout, as it addresses leave benefits for those employed at DCC.
Receiving the greatest revisions is BP 2-12 which outlines guidelines for DCC employees engaged in additional employment.
“The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees understand and respect that employees of Dawson Community College may choose to be employed in addition to their current employment at the College,” the policy states.
Furthermore, the policy clarifies that an employee’s external employment should not occur, nor should they receive “extra compensation for such employment during normal or scheduled work hours of employment at Dawson Community College.”
“Additionally, any outside employment (including self-employment and multilevel marketing initiatives) will not serve as an acceptable reason for poor job performance, absenteeism, tardiness, or refusal to work overtime, if needed. If any of these conditions arise, the employee may be required to cease outside employment and/or may be terminated,” BP 2-12 states.
As for BP 2-13, the Policy Committee proposed additional language that specifically outlines when, why and how faculty evaluations should take place.
“These evaluations should occur regularly and systematically in alignment with institutional mission and goals, educational objectives, and policies and procedures. The evaluations should be based on written criteria that are published, easily accessible, and clearly communicated (and) should be applied equitably, fairly, and consistently in relation to responsibilities and duties.”
In other business before the board:
Three letters in support of Women’s Basketball Coach Romeo Lagmay were received by the DCC Board of Trustees; one from Lori Hilbert, another from Laureen Murphree and a final one from Peggy Iba on behalf of Community Giving Assistance Towards Employment. Lagmay is on paid administrative leave from the college.
Dean of Academics Matt Hull briefly issued an update to the board about the Second Chance Pell Experiment Program DCC is administering in conjunction with the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings.