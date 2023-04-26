Dawson Community College is currently in the process of reassessing key performance indicators (KPI) set by four strategic priorities of the institution for a three-year period between 2022 and 2025.
In the meeting of the DCC Board of Trustees, Registrar Virginia Boysun issued an update on the institution’s KPI as the 2022-23 academic year comes to a close, creating a baseline year for KPI data over the next two years.
“These (KPI) are really owned by the Data and Assessment Committee,” DCC President Justin Villmer said, noting he believes there is value in having the board review KPI progress. “These don’t necessarily go to a level of (board) approval, it’s just simply letting you know what they look like (and) the next step is we go back to the drawing board and say, ‘Okay, if this is what success looks like for us, what are we going to do within our strategic priorities to actually meet each of these criteria.’”
KPI data, according to Boysun, are “quantifiable measures (DCC) will be using over time to measure success of objectives, strategic priorities and ultimately mission fulfillment.”
DCC’s four strategic priorities, as established in the 2022-25 strategic plan approved in June of 2022, include providing quality education; strengthening the community of Glendive; evaluating institutional effectiveness; and advancing educational access and equity.
“As a reminder, our mission that we adopted is Dawson Community College strengthens our community by providing quality education and empowering diverse learners to achieve their educational goals,” Boysun said.
Per the update, the Data and Assessments Committee, in conjunction with respective faculty and staff, came up with a total of 21 KPI.
A couple of notable KPI pertaining to DCC’s first strategic priority – providing quality education – includes maintaining a 20% student transfer out rate, as well as maintain a 35% job placement rate in the State of Montana.
As examples, Boysun noted it is reasonable to expect 20 of 100 students to transfer from DCC to a four-year institution.
Moreover, it is anticipated that DCC will have 35% of its students in career and technical education programs enter the workforce following graduation.
“Annually, we will use our performance on these metrics to determine whether we have achieved our mission and to identify areas needing improvement,” Boysun said.
Overall pleased with the KPI set by the Data and Assessment Committee, Villmer questioned with so much data to collect where a lot of the information would be drawn from in order to accurately determine DCC’s success in meeting its strategic priorities and objectives.
Boysun noted a majority of the information she will use will get collected from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and National Student Clearing House.
As Boysun and the remainder of the Data and Assessment Committee begin collecting and tracking the KPI data, Villmer believes it would behoove the board to review progress annually to help determine if DCC needs to make changes or change a KPI altogether.
“I think the most important part is looking at this on a fairly regular basis and knowing that we very well may have to make an adjustment to this at some point,” he noted.
“Assuming that we’re not going to hit all of (the KPI) or even most of them all of the time, then how does that filter back for the organization to do something?” Board Vice Chairman Chad Knudson asked. “Maintaining momentum on KPI has always been a challenge; everybody agrees with the starting point and we get going and then all of a sudden real life takes over.”
Villmer explained the Data and Assessment Committee ultimately recommends changes to a KPI goal if DCC is not consistently meeting it.
“Part of it was designing it in a way that it wasn’t overly burdensome to track,” Villmer said. “You can create data points like crazy (but) these are such that you can clearly document and (track) … They are not all simple, but they’re designed to be tracked.”
The current KPI document represents goals of every department campus-wide rather than only advancing the goals of one person, which Villmer added he is particularly excited about.
“We’re still trying to flesh and finalize everything, but I do love that (the KPI are) not being owned by one individual,” he said. “It’s being owned by representation from all across campus.”
Additionally, if DCC does not meet a KPI, it does not indicate the institution is failing as a whole but instead helps everyone involved in its operations how they can improve and ensure it continues to succeed for years to come.
“I hope people recognize that failing to meet a KPI is not failure,” Knudson said. “It just tells us it’s sort of something you get excited about and figure out how we can do better.”
In other business before the board:
• Jan Kruger, Bailey Palmer and Twylla McPherson, members of the board of trustees for Glendive Community Giving Assistance Towards Employment, issued a correspondence responding to a report in the March 30 issue of the Ranger-Review that Peggy Iba submitted a letter of support to the DCC board in support of former DCC employee Romeo Lagmay on Community GATE letterhead.
“Please be advised that this was done without the knowledge or approval of the Community GATE board,” the board members’ letter reads.
• Villmer provided an update on unexpected amendments to House Bill 13 that require state employees receive a pay increase of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, as well as a one-time, lump sum bonus of specified amounts dependent on how many hours they are scheduled to work.
• The board approved three policy revisions; one regarding community service, another classified staff pay grade system and a final one for post-retirement employment.
• A revision to DCC’s tuition and fees schedule was approved after a calculation error was found as to how the Western Undergraduate Exchange student rate was determined.