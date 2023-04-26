DCC Logo

Dawson Community College is currently in the process of reassessing key performance indicators (KPI) set by four strategic priorities of the institution for a three-year period between 2022 and 2025.

In the meeting of the DCC Board of Trustees, Registrar Virginia Boysun issued an update on the institution’s KPI as the 2022-23 academic year comes to a close, creating a baseline year for KPI data over the next two years.

