Dawson Community College graduated 82 students during its 82nd commencement ceremony on Thursday filled with words of humor, reflection and hope for the future of the Class of 2023.
After a brief welcoming statement, DCC President Justin Villmer introduced Board of Trustees Chairwoman Cindy Larsen to give an address to this year’s graduating class, which consisted of students from a total of 11 states and eight countries.
Larsen primarily wrapped up the graduates’ year with a close to her orientation speech at the start of the 2022-23 academic year where she told students to expect failure.
“Failure is an opportunity ... to embrace adversity and develop resiliency,” Larsen said, asking a question that caused the students to reflect for a moment on their year at DCC. “I want to ask you, how many times have you experienced adversity in the last nine months?”
“Many of us wait until our sunset years to think about our legacy, but I want you to think about your legacy right now,” she added. “I hope your time at DCC has helped you become resilient and you see yourself as part of something bigger (and) I hope you leave here learning to embrace adversity, to speak up, to help others and to think for yourself.”
Continuing the theme of embracing failure in life, DCC Associated Student Body President Shelby Schneider and special commencement speaker Honorable 7th Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger encouraged the outgoing Class of 2023 to only learn and grow from those failures.
Schneider attributed the successes that she and the rest of her class experienced while at DCC to the encouragement of the institution’s faculty and staff.
“In light of overcoming these challenges that college brings forth, I’d like to thank the administrators and faculty that helped each of us students reach the goal we have accomplished here today,” she said. “Never have I created such relationships with my teachers, professors (and) mentors that uplifted me as much as I have here at DCC.”
As Rieger took the stage to address the Class of 2023, she pointed to a failure in her own life when she had the opportunity to walk across the stage at DCC with the Class of 1998, however the diploma folder she received was empty.
“What a crazy time to talk about failure when all of you sit here excited about what the future has to hold,” she said. “Sometimes it’s in our failures that we find exactly where we need to be in our lives.”
It was after Rieger’s failure in 1998 that spurred her on to try again in the 1998-99 academic year to graduate with her Associate of Arts Degree from DCC, and eventually become the district court judge she is today.
“If you look at your own path to Dawson Community College and all of the things that you’ve accomplished while you’ve been here, even though you may not have thought it was going to be successful, you are a tremendous success,” Rieger said.
She added that many students may not know what occupation they want to pursue, others change majors in college 14 times before landing where they want to, and even more started college with one vocation in mind and end up in a completely different one.
“The time you spent failing at certain things in your life builds you up for the successes that you’re going to experience,” Rieger said. “They are not always going to work out, but try them anyways ... If it doesn’t work out, so what? You’re braver than 99% of the people with the same dream as you.”
She ultimately encouraged the students to make their own choices, not getting weighed down by constant advice from others and know that their time at DCC — even the difficult times — was not a waste of time.
“This is truly a community that you’re living in, not just a college,” Rieger noted. “Never forget what you’re capable of, especially as you receive your diplomas.”
The Class of 2023 will leave DCC this year knowing they have a family-like support system in Glendive to take with them wherever they may go in the future.
“Thank you for making this college the coolest thing about Glendive, Montana,” Schneider said. “You can proudly say that you have changed the life of almost every individual that has walked through these halls ... From here on out, our journey is just beginning.”