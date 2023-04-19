Just in time for Sidney Sugars to send 300 of its employees out the door for the last time, Dawson Community College helped provide a rapid training program to some who expressed interest in the trade of welding.

Over the course of two weeks between April 3 and 13, a total of 14 Sidney Sugars employees showed up to a specialized welding trailer is Sidney, beginning a rapid 25-hour training class designed to prepare the students for an entry-level welding job.

