Human trafficking has become a major focus in the State of Montana, and the nation, with plenty of communities having local task forces to make their residents aware of the issue. Those interested in learning more about the issue were given that opportunity on April 26 then when Dawson Community College hosted Andrew Yedinak, supervisory agent of the Montana Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Task Force, who gave a presentation on how to recognize the issue and how it is handled in the state.
Sharing his insight, Yedinak gave a presentation on the warning signs people can look out for, the misconceptions some people might have about human trafficking and the obstacles law enforcement faces when trying to investigate it.
Spotting TraffickingOf the things Yedinak noted, he pointed out that there are multiple kinds of human trafficking. When people think of the subject, sex trafficking is likely the type that comes to mind. While that is one of the most common offenses, and is the most common type in Montana, Yedinak explained that labor trafficking — transporting someone for forced labor — was actually the most common type of trafficking globally. It’s on the rise in Montana.
“I will tell you that here in Montana, we do see more sex trafficking than labor trafficking, but they’ll be neck-and-neck here before too long. Especially with our construction industry on the rise in areas like Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, Whitefish, Kalispell, we’re getting more and more complaints of migrant workers being forced to work and being brought here for those purposes,” he said.
The signs of any type of trafficking are generally pretty similar. He made sure to emphasize that there is not any singular sign that by itself would indicate someone is a victim of trafficking, as some signs can be things that normal people do. Rather, it’s a combination of factors that can indicate someone is a victim of trafficking.
Some signs to look out for can include an over-controlling partner, dramatic changes in personality after meeting a new person, possession of multiple phones, wearing weather-inappropriate clothing, being in a poor physical condition and more.
Further, Yedinak explained that there is never any one type of person that can be used as an example of a victim of trafficking. A victim can be anyone who has something that can be exploited. It can also happen wholly within communities, without the victim being transported somewhere else.
The internet also provides an avenue to exploit trafficking victims, with online ads for escort services or websites that host sexually explicit content being some tools that traffickers use to advertise their victims in plain sight. These create obstacles that Yedinak expanded on in his next point.
Obstacles for Law EnforcementCombating human trafficking can unfortunately be a tricky task. By its nature, human trafficking is a regularly organized criminal activity, with plenty of tricks for avoiding law enforcement.
This can include the internet, which can allow traffickers to exploit their victims in nearly plain sight, disguising it as run-of-the-mill adult content. Websites intended for other purposes can easily be used to exploit, or even recruit, trafficking victims, Yedinak pointed out. In years past, Yedinak noted investigating these types of crimes was slightly easier, though nowadays criminal can heavily obscure their digital footprints, making it nearly impossible for investigators to track them down online.
There are also still numerous physical tools and practices traffickers can use. One tool traffickers use that is on the rise, Yedinak explained, are “trap houses,” places where people go to exchange trafficking victims for illegal drugs or vice versa. These can be extremely difficult for law enforcement to investigate as they cannot be easily located or infiltrated. These are becoming especially prevalent in places like Billings.
“They’re very hard cases to work, because there’s no advertisements online you can target in an undercover capacity. I can’t go into one of these homes in an undercover capacity because they don’t know me. It’s not like when I worked undercover drugs in the past and you could go into a bar and befriend an individual and a couple days later, you’re buying some meth from him,” he said.
There are also issues with the victims. A lot of victims of trafficking are migrants who came to the U.S. seeking better living conditions and fell victim to trafficking in the process. Because of this, there is often a language barrier that law enforcement has to navigate, or even a strong distrust of law enforcement from those who fled their home country due to abusive law enforcement.
A lack of victim advocates, specialty knowledge within law enforcement, lack of resources for victims and inadequate laws are also all things that can hinder investigations into possible trafficking situations.
What can the public do?With trafficking being such a major issue, and law enforcement’s resources being limited, help from the public is essential to combating human trafficking. The best ways the public can help, Yedinak explained, is to be informed, be aware and report to law enforcement if they see suspected trafficking cases.
Public involvement has already had a noticeable impact on the issue, with Yedinak pointing out that one of the primary reasons trafficking cases have increase over the years, is because people are getting better at spotting it and alerting law enforcement.
“From 2014 to last year, our numbers (of cases) have continued to rise every year. From 2021 to 2022, the cases darn near doubled. Now that’s not because all of a sudden a bunch of traffickers decided Montana was ripe for the picking and they wanted to come here to work. They’ve always been here, we just got better at our jobs, the public became more aware and we started getting more complaints. We, as a society, are stepping up our game and recognizing this thing called trafficking a little bit more, and we’re not allowing it to happen,” he said.
Lastly, Yedinak provided the number for the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline. The number connects to a volunteer group, the Life Guard Group, based in Missoula. Calls placed to the hotline can be confidential if the caller requests, or can be used to alert law enforcement. That number is 833-406-7867.