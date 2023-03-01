The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees approved tuition rate increases at its meeting on Monday in an effort to remain competitive with other two-year institutions while still meeting financial obligations.
Chairman of the board’s Finance Committee Mike Wilondek presented proposed tuition increase percentages that were discussed during its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The proposed tuition changes include a 10% increase per credit hour for in-district students; 8% for in-state, out-of-district students; 5% for students enrolled as part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program; and 5% for international students.
“It seemed like that was keeping us up with where we need to be financially and keeping us in concert with the other community colleges as far as tuition is concerned,” Wilondek said.
DCC President Justin Villmer noted a 5% tuition rate increase for in-state, out-of-district students instead of the planned 8% was discussed in an attempt to retain the institution’s status as one of the least expensive higher education options in the state.
However, it was ultimately agreed that the board should commit to the two-year plan established by an analysis conducted during the tenure of Interim President Kathleen O’Leary last year, which recommended the 8% tuition increase for in-state, out-of-district students.
Per the analysis, it was determined a two-year implementation plan of tuition increases would work best to maintain fulfilling the institution’s financial obligations.
The analysis at the time, according to Board Vice-Chairman Chad Knudson, exhibited a “yawning gap” between what the institution was charging for tuition and the actual costs to provide the different services it does.
“I think sticking with the original proposal is prudent at this time and I would expect that we can look forward to FY25 and FY26 to having additional increases and other schools are going to have to do the same,” Knudson said.
Although the tuition rates for students at DCC will increase, the mandatory fee schedule will remain the same at this time.
Mandatory fees include charges for technology, student activities, health services and building repairs and maintenance, to name a few.
In addition to the tuition rate increases, Wilondek informed the Board of Trustees of some discussion during the Finance Committee meeting about increasing the cost for student housing and implementing fees to include costs for orientation and online learning.
No proposals on fee and cost increases relating to orientation, online learning and housing were made.
The DCC Board of Trustees approved the tuition rate increases, which will go into effect for fiscal year 2024.
In other business before the board:
• Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Sara Engle informed the board of a forum she was invited to in conjunction with a few other area institutions to speak with soon-to-be displaced employees at Sidney Sugars. She noted she is currently working on determining resources to assist those employees in their transition after Sidney Sugars closes on Friday, April 14.
• The board reviewed a total of 10 policies after they were revised by the Policy Committee and brought forward for first reading.
• The board approved the second and final reading of four revised policies.
• KillEagle Productions, a company planning to host a mixed martial arts event at DCC on Saturday, April 15, requested permission for them to hire a local bar to sell alcohol on campus during the event which was approved by the board.