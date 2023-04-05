Those in Glendive who enjoy America’s favorite pastime will certainly have plenty of opportunity to catch a game or two over the next two weeks as Dawson Community College will host a total of 32 games over the course of 10 days between April 6 and 16.

DCC announced in a press release on Wednesday, March 29 that it would host “all of the first half of Mon-Dak Conference” games in conjunction with Miles City due to winter weather over the past month affecting schedules.

