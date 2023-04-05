Those in Glendive who enjoy America’s favorite pastime will certainly have plenty of opportunity to catch a game or two over the next two weeks as Dawson Community College will host a total of 32 games over the course of 10 days between April 6 and 16.
DCC announced in a press release on Wednesday, March 29 that it would host “all of the first half of Mon-Dak Conference” games in conjunction with Miles City due to winter weather over the past month affecting schedules.
The Buccaneer baseball and softball teams were originally scheduled to begin Mon-Dak Conference games at home on Saturday, March 25.
Following the cancellation of the first home game, softball coach Tami Lagmay and baseball coach Tyler Pollock said that all of the athletic directors in the Mon-Dak Conference got together last week and determined the upcoming rapid game-play schedule was the “best option.”
“Everyone in the conference was supposed to open up (on March 25), but then obviously the weather wasn’t on our side,” Lagmay noted.
“Luckily, us and (MCC) were the only fields that were playable, so we told them we’re all in on letting people play and trying to get these games in,” Pollock said.
The upcoming schedule is unlike anything both coaches have experienced over the course of their careers, they said, adding they are usually given at least a few days between games to prepare for playing another team.
“Usually we have a week in between, or at least a few days in between, to prepare for teams where we’re (going to be) playing a different opponent each day this week and each day next week,” Pollock noted. “We’re kind of preparing for three teams at once and also just trying to make sure that we’re ready to go ... This is definitely unique to my coaching career.”
“It’s a weird year for sure,” Lagmay noted.
One of the greatest challenges both the baseball and softball teams face is keeping injuries and fatigue to a minimum throughout the 10-day game schedule.
“The biggest thing is just keeping everyone healthy because when you start playing a lot of these games and get one injury and then next thing you know, you’ve got another game tomorrow, it can get tricky,” Lagmay said.
“Honestly, the schedule certainly isn’t ideal,” Pollock noted. “That’s something you can plan for, but you never know how the games are going to unfold, so we’re just going to take it one inning at a time and go game-by-game.”
Another challenge both coaches are anticipating throughout the next couple of weeks is spreading their pitchers out enough in order to keep them from burning out too quick.
“It’s hard on our pitching staff,” Lagmay noted, adding they play a total of six games in three consecutive days beginning Thursday. “When you play every weekend, a four-game series, you’re prepared for that because then you’ve got another four or five days to heal, but when you play back-to-back, you’re going to be dealt some adversity for sure.”
“The hardest thing is going to be juggling the pitching,” Pollock said. “Hopefully we’ve got some guys that can step up and give us some good starts and eat some innings so that we can spread our pitching out.”
The cold winter weather over the past month not only caused the cancellation of games, but also the inability to practice outside on home turf.
For Lagmay, the softball team only practiced once on their home field on Monday due to the continuous cold and snowy weather conditions. Although not on the softball field, the team did utilize the football field at the Oakland Athletic Complex in order to get some outside practices in.
Pollock, on the other hand, noted his team was fortunate enough to practice a few times on their home field over the last week, which is “better than some people in (the) conference can say.”
“We’re pretty lucky that we’ve gotten out and at least gotten on our field and got a few outside practices,” he said.
Despite the challenges likely to come over the next two weeks, both teams are ready to play.
“They’re excited about getting to play games (and) we’re tired of practicing,” Lagmay noted.
“Our boys have been waiting a long time, so we’re really excited to get out there,” Pollock said.
Although the schedule will prove challenging for all 32 teams over the weekend, Lagmay and Pollock hope the influx of people will only bolster the local economy, as many teams will either remain in town for the full 10 days or at least will return to Glendive numerous times throughout.
“I hope it’s really good for our economy and just spreading the brand of baseball,” Pollock noted. “There are some really good baseball teams and some really good baseball and softball that will be played and just some really special athletes that will be on display.”
“The town should do good because we’re bringing in teams, so they’ll have to stay and eat,” Lagmay said.
Overall, both teams are looking forward to playing the sports they enjoy and hope those in Glendive take time to get out and watch the games over the next 10 days.
“The most important thing, I think, is handling our own business and just going out there and playing the brand of baseball that we know we can play,” Pollock said. “I’m just excited for us to get to play some baseball and for me to do what I love to do.”
Both Buccaneer baseball and softball teams will take the mound in a double header against Williston State College beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. The schedule is still subject to change, weather permitting and will continually get updated as needed at www.dawsonbucs.com.