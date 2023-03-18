DCC Logo

The Associated Student Body at Dawson Community College will host its 2nd Annual Women in Leadership panel discussion on Wednesday, March 22 and the students organizing the event look forward to what the seven panelists will share with the community.

In an interview on Thursday, members of the ASB expressed an eagerness to host the event once again, noting how inspired they were after listening to last year’s panelists talk about their experiences as leaders in the Glendive community.

