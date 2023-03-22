Dawson Community College is nearing the end of an experimental program that gives incarcerated persons a chance to take college-level courses and, although it got off to a rough start, institution officials are making efforts to keep the program going.
In October of 2021, DCC was selected to participate in a trial program known as the Second Chance Pell Experiment Sites Initiative, a program that provides an opportunity for incarcerated individuals to obtain federal Pell Grants in order to pursue an education.
According to Dean of Academics Matt Hull, the experimental program started about four years ago with a limit to how many institutions could participate until possibly 2024.
“They’ve been limiting the number of campuses that have been able to participate,” Hull said. “It’s kind of a trial run and beginning next year, I believe they are going to open it up to any campus that wants to do it.”
DCC partnered with the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings to offer general education courses, as well as classes through its addiction studies program.
A total of 40 people applied for the program and a total of 11 were selected to officially enroll. There are currently nine students, Hull said, adding the Montana Women’s Prison staff had two removed from the program due to violations of their privileges.
Additionally, Hull is grateful to staff at Montana State University Billings for their role in helping DCC establish the program, as they too offer courses to those within the Montana Women’s Prison.
Hull noted there were numerous reasons that DCC chose to partner with the Montana Women’s Prison and offer the aforementioned courses, including the fact that the addiction studies program is available entirely online and it is one of significant interest to that particular group of people.
“Program Director Gina Roos is a fantastic instructor who has experience working with online students and also with formerly incarcerated individuals,” he said. “She has a lot of students in her addiction studies program who have been in and out of the system, so to speak.”
Mathematics Faculty Jennifer Weeding and Director of Enrollment Erica Milne are also involved in teaching courses for the students at the Montana Women’s Prison.
According to DCC President Justin Villmer, one other deciding factor to offer the addiction studies program to those at the Montana Women’s Prison was simply because the program is “felon-friendly,” meaning career opportunities the students will likely pursue allow them to have felonies on their records.
“The individuals at the Montana Women’s Prison want this program,” he said. “I am a firm believer that those who have the ability to take action have the responsibility to take action.”
Academic Coordinator Erin Kaufman is the primary communicator between the DCC faculty teaching the courses and the students at the Montana Women’s Prison.
“We have to keep separate (online class) sections so they are not intertwined with our normal students,” Kaufman noted. “Any correspondence basically comes through me.”
“We honestly couldn’t be doing this without (Erin),” Hull said, highlighting her experience working at DCC, as well as former experience working with the Department of Corrections.
Maintaining a boundary between DCC faculty and the students at the Montana Women’s Prison requires various steps that Kaufman must take in order to ensure everyone involved in the program remains safe.
“We are used to, on our campus, having this small campus, family feel where students can just go directly and speak to whomever they want to whenever they want to,” Hull noted. “This is not like that. Everything is filtered.”
“The opportunity to partner with a correctional institution has its challenges, however the individuals from the Department of Corrections have been great to work with,” Villmer said. “We communicate with staff at the facility on a regular basis and they have been very accommodating as they are excited to see this opportunity for the incarcerated individuals.”
As the spring semester comes to a close, there is one factor which presents a challenge to both the student at the Montana Women’s Prison and the faculty at DCC.
Kaufman noted that two of the women in the program at this time became eligible for parole last week, meaning if they continue taking courses at DCC in the fall semester while outside of the structure at the prison, they will no longer have the same support system in place.
“They’ll be out of prison, which is obviously a good thing for them, but they also won’t have that support structure that we think is actually really beneficial to these students,” Hull noted.
“They have each other,” Kaufman said. “Those nine women have bonded together and they work together ... it’s fun to watch them.”
If the program continues to prove successful by the end of 2023, Hull noted DCC will make efforts to continue the partnership with the Montana Women’s Prison and enroll a new “cohort” of students beginning in January of 2024.
“As of now, that’s the goal,” he said.
Additionally, should the program continue to grow, Hull and Kaufman noted they are interested in establishing a similar program to offer incarcerated individuals within the Dawson County Correctional Facility an opportunity to pursue a college education.
Overall, the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative is an invaluable resource to the current nine students at the Montana Women’s Prison and Hull and Kaufman only hope to see it continue to assist those who want to turn their lives around after they exit the prison system.
“Education greatly reduces recidivism, which is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend,” Villmer noted. “DCC has been blessed with the opportunity to educate incarcerated individuals and reduce recidivism.”
“This is not the end of the journey for them,” Hull said. “For those who finish, they’ve still got quite a bit ahead of them but again, these are the first steps in the right direction for a lot of them.”