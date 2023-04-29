airport terminal

The Dawson County Airport Board is looking at its available options to have the contractor who built the terminal building more adequately repair sections of the building’s floor that are deteriorating just one year after being finished.

Construction of the new terminal building at the Dawson Community Airport was completed in April 2022. Corlund Construction, a Sidney-based company, was the contractor in charge of the construction, but used a sub-contractor for the flooring, according to the board.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.