The Dawson County Airport Board is looking at its available options to have the contractor who built the terminal building more adequately repair sections of the building’s floor that are deteriorating just one year after being finished.
Construction of the new terminal building at the Dawson Community Airport was completed in April 2022. Corlund Construction, a Sidney-based company, was the contractor in charge of the construction, but used a sub-contractor for the flooring, according to the board.
Issues with the floors have been noted in a couple of areas, airport manager Craig Hostetler reported, raising concerns about the flooring's longevity. This started when deterioration was noted in the Cape Air office in the building, which began roughly two weeks after the building began being used.
According to Hostetler, the office floor has been worn down by dirt, tar and other detritus that is being brought in by airport employees when they come in from the runway that is then being ground into the floor by the wheels of their office chairs. Corlund has recently came back and re-sealed the floor, but the areas of concern are still easily noticeable. For the time being, mats have been placed to both hide the affected areas and protect the floor from further deterioration.
“There’s enough deterioration in that one section that it’s a rough surface,” Hostetler said. “I went in and mopped it (the night before Corlund came) and then they went in and mopped it real quick and then started putting sealer down. When they finished up, it was a little bit shinier, but it really didn’t solve the problem we were seeing.”
That section of the office floor has also already began yellowing, though the remainder of the floor is still fairly white. Hostetler noted there is another area of concern in the main lobby where a small part of the floor has also began to rise.
Concerning the floor in the office, there are questions of responsibility involved in this conversation. Hostetler said that in his initial conversation with Corlund about the issue, Corlund laid the responsibility with airport personnel, saying they weren’t taking proper care of the floor. However, Hostetler said he was not given a maintenance plan until after the recent re-sealing Corlund did.
Meanwhile, some members of the board noted they believe Corlund should maintain some responsibility for the issue due to how quickly the floor has diminished and because they did not provide a maintenance plan initially.
“I would think it’s all on Corlund. Had nothing to do with us being irresponsible,” said board member Cliff Sabo.
To incentivize Corlund to fix the floor to their satisfaction, the board voted at their meeting to withhold the last payment on the contract, the performance bond. However on April 27, Hostetler reported that payment had actually already been made prior to the board’s vote. The payments are made through the project engineer, KLJ Engineering, so the board was not certain if the payment had been made to the contractor when they voted.
Without being able to leverage the bond, Hostetler said the board will likely have to address the issue as a warranty concern.
In other news, ridership at the airport has been “reasonably healthy” this past month, according to Cape Air’s Vice-President of Planning Andrew Bonney. Speaking to the board over the phone, Bonney noted that most flights from the airport over the month of April were completed successfully, though acknowledged and apologized for one that was cancelled.
At the current pace flights are being completed, the DCA is on track to serving 300 passengers through the month of April. This is a performance that Bonney said Cape Air is happy to see, adding that overall completion rates for the company’s state-wide operations are in the high-90 percentile.
Additionally, Bonney reported in response to board questions that Cape Air’s operations in the Midwest will end as of July 31. This was a possibility that Bonney made the board aware of at its March meeting, as that region looks to end its essential air service contract and instead utilize a regional jet.
What this means, however, is the Cape Air pilots from that region will need to relocate to other areas of operation, with Bonney saying Montana is high on the list for many of them. The company’s Montana operation is currently already adequately staffed, having 14 pilots for six routes, but there could still be more pilots added, Bonney said.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Airport Board is scheduled for May 23 at 5:30 p.m.