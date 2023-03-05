The Dawson County Airport Board met Tuesday where they discussed flights that have been cancelled over the last couple of months.
The Dawson Community Airport is serviced by Cape Air. At the board's meeting in January, members of the board raised concerns with missed flights, noting that several had been missed in the preceding weeks. To determine the causes of the problem, the board asked airport manager Craig Hostetler to track when flights were cancelled and the reason behind them.
There are two flights daily at the DCA. Last year, Cape Air experienced a pilot shortage that resulted in the airport temporarily changing its schedule to co-op on flights with the airport in Richland County. During the arrangement, no flights were missed. That arrangement ended in October when Cape Air had refilled its ranks with new pilots.
Hostetler and Linda Sackman, Cape Air's station manager at the DCA who helped track the missed flights, presented findings to the board on Tuesday. The board was also presented information from Andrew Bonney, Cape Air's senior vice-president of planning, who compiled Cape Air's data on cancelled flights.
According to the information Bonney gave to the board, the last month with a 100% completion rate for flights from the Dawson Community Airport was October. Since then, the monthly completion rate has been an average of about 80%.
With the remaining 20% of cancelled flights, Bonney specified how many were controllable cancellations and uncontrollable. According to his data, about 15.5% of flights were uncontrollable cancellations while 4.5% were controlled.
Looking at Sackman's report and his own, Hostetler noted they showed about the same thing, though his count showed a slightly higher completion rate than Sackman's. However, he also pointed out that he and Sackman are not always at the airport and their reports be incomplete.
"Company controllable completion rate is fair, but weather has adversely impacted reliability. I fully acknowledge that from a passenger’s standpoint, and the airport’s, what matters is completion," Bonney said.
One of the biggest complaints airport officials, particularly Hostetler, had with flight cancellations due to weather conditions over the last two months is the belief that conditions have not been that bad.
Hostetler said he understands the hesitation to fly in adverse weather conditions, as he does not believe anyone should fly if they do not feel comfortable doing so. However, he believes some of the conditions that resulted in cancelled flights were not that bad and the only reason flights got cancelled is that the new pilots are inexperienced at flying in less than ideal weather.
"I wrote (Bonney) an email and I kind of expressed my frustration, because I know some of these cancellations were due to the pilots not wanting to fly, not feeling comfortable flying. I said, 'Andrew, you gotta put some pressure on them to fly,'" he said. "These people, they're in Montana. If they don't want to fly in the snow, they need to go some place where (they don't have to)."
Whether the cancellations were uncontrollable or not, Hostetler noted that feedback from customers has occasionally come from the frustration on not knowing whether or not they are going to be able to fly that day. Some customers have hinted that they may even stop flying from the DCA.
"I've heard from way more customers than I care to think about that have said, 'I'm not going to fly anymore if I can't make my connections,'" Hostetler reported.
Board chairman Craig Stebbins noted that the weather has been getting warmer lately, hinting at the hope of more completed flights soon.
However, Hostetler countered that this winter has overall been fairly mild. Ultimately, he said, it comes down to pressure from Cape Air to ensure more completed flights.
"I suppose it is what it is," Stebbins said.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Airport Board is scheduled for March 28 at 5:30 p.m.