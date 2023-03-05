The Dawson County Airport Board met Tuesday where they discussed flights that have been cancelled over the last couple of months.

The Dawson Community Airport is serviced by Cape Air. At the board's meeting in January, members of the board raised concerns with missed flights, noting that several had been missed in the preceding weeks. To determine the causes of the problem, the board asked airport manager Craig Hostetler to track when flights were cancelled and the reason behind them.

