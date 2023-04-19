The Dawson County Zoning Commission and Dawson County Planning Board each entered the final stage of their recent policy reviews, as both the county's updated zoning regulations and growth policy were recommended by their respective boards on April 13. County and city officials are hoping to have the entire process finished before the beginning of the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, but are aware that the current timeline of events will have them just barely making that deadline if everything goes well.
Both boards held public hearings on their respective policies when they met last week — the zoning commission hosting a hearing on the zoning regulations and the Dawson County, City of Glendive and Town of Richey Planning Board hosting a hearing on the growth policy. Neither public hearing received public comment relevant to the proposed changes, though the zoning commission did field some questions from county residents about issues in the Forest Park subdivision.
Both boards began updating their respective policies last year. Under state statute, growth policies are required to be reviewed every five years. Meanwhile, the county's zoning regulations have not been updated in about 50 years, so the zoning commission budgeted to go through the process this year.
The changes being proposed for the zoning regulations include clarifications on what kinds of businesses are allowed in the county's subdivisions — Forest Park and Highland Park — as well as making the regulations for each more similar to each other, specifically in fence requirements, so that there is more uniformity in the subdivisions. Now that these changes have been recommended by the commission, the county commissioners will need to hold a public hearing as well and then formally adopt the proposed changes.
The county's growth policy, meanwhile, is seeing significant change as it will now include a section dedicated to the Town of Richey, something that was not previously included as Richey didn't want to participate the last time the growth policy was updated. The growth policy is a guiding document to help local governments determine things like community goals, land uses, housing needs and economic conditions, among other things.
Now that the planning board has recommended the proposed updates to the growth policy, it now passes onto the governing bodies of Dawson County; the county commissioners, Glendive City Council and Richey Town Council. Each of these entities will have to have their own public meetings on the proposed changes, a 30-day comment period and then vote to accept the changes. Once all of the county's governing bodies have adopted the changes, the growth policy will be returned to the planning board for final approval and adoption. According to County Planner Forrest Sanderson, this puts the entire process at roughly eight weeks before being finished. The start of the new fiscal year, however, is about 10 weeks away.
If any of the county's governing bodies feel that significant changes are required to their respective portions of the growth policy, they can send it back to the planning board for revisions. If this happens, it is likely that the process will not be finished by the ideal July 1 deadline. However, Sanderson noted that it is unlikely this situation will occur.
"I don't anticipate any radical changes coming out of anybody. Glendive has been fairly well engaged, the Town of Richey has been well represented and engaged," Sanderson said. "If there are tweaks, I expect they will be minor."
The zoning commission and planning board both passed their recommendations unanimously. The county commissioners, city council and town council will be responsible for setting the time and date of their respective public hearings on the growth policy in the coming weeks.
Public Comment Received
During the public hearing on the proposed subdivision regulation changes, the zoning commission received questions from Mark Moore, a Highland Park resident, who had a question regarding vehicles parked on the street. He noted he had concern with people leaving vehicles parked on the road for extended periods of time and in places he believes can create safety hazards. He specifically noted a truck parked on Highland Park Road that he believes creates a hazard near a school bus stop, as it might cause drivers to not notice when kids are being dropped off.
Sanderson noted that, in general, the roads within both Highland Park and Forest Park are actually private property, meaning the county has no authority to enforce parking ordinances. To enforce any parking regulations within the subdivisions requires organized, collective action from the homeowners in the subdivision.
However, regarding Moore's specific concern, Highland Park Road is a county road, so Moore simply needs to raise his concern with law enforcement for action to be taken, the commission advised.
The next meetings of the zoning commission and planning board are scheduled for July 13. The zoning commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. while the planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Both boards meet at the Dawson County Courthouse.