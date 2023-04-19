Dawson County, Mont. courthouse

The Dawson County Zoning Commission and Dawson County Planning Board each entered the final stage of their recent policy reviews, as both the county's updated zoning regulations and growth policy were recommended by their respective boards on April 13. County and city officials are hoping to have the entire process finished before the beginning of the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, but are aware that the current timeline of events will have them just barely making that deadline if everything goes well.

Both boards held public hearings on their respective policies when they met last week — the zoning commission hosting a hearing on the zoning regulations and the Dawson County, City of Glendive and Town of Richey Planning Board hosting a hearing on the growth policy. Neither public hearing received public comment relevant to the proposed changes, though the zoning commission did field some questions from county residents about issues in the Forest Park subdivision.

