Business at the most recent meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners was fairly standard as they officially awarded a contract for paving of the road leading to the Dawson Community Airport as well as contracts for two recently acquired billboards.

The paving of Dry Creek Road, also known as Airport Road, has been in the works for a couple of months now, with bids initially being opened in January. The awarding of the contract was briefly tabled to give the project's engineer, Stahly Engineering, time to review the bid. With that review done, the commissioners voted unanimously to award the project contract to Prince, Inc., a construction company based in Forsyth.

