Business at the most recent meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners was fairly standard as they officially awarded a contract for paving of the road leading to the Dawson Community Airport as well as contracts for two recently acquired billboards.
The paving of Dry Creek Road, also known as Airport Road, has been in the works for a couple of months now, with bids initially being opened in January. The awarding of the contract was briefly tabled to give the project's engineer, Stahly Engineering, time to review the bid. With that review done, the commissioners voted unanimously to award the project contract to Prince, Inc., a construction company based in Forsyth.
Prince's bid for the project was valued at $1,997,635.40 against an engineer's estimate of $1,974,000. When work will begin on the project however, is uncertain, as the company is also bidding for other projects in Eastern Montana with the start date being contingent on how those other projects pan out. To give Prince the flexibility it needs, the commissioners also approved both a Notice to Proceed and a Stop Work Order for the project as well.
The county has $600,000 budgeted for the project and will likely use a low-interest loan from the state's Coal Severance Tax Fund for the remainder of the cost. The section of road to be paved stretches from the cattle guard near the airport terminal to the curve at the bottom of the hill.
Meanwhile, the commission opened bids for the two billboards they acquired with the purchase of the El Centro Motel property last year. The boards are located on North Merrill Avenue and at the east end of the Towne Street bridge. The commissioners put the board out to bid to give businesses an opportunity for advertisement over the next three years.
The lease for the boards was ultimately awarded to Sugar Plum Fine Jewelry Co. which placed bids of $2,500 per year for each one.
The only other business to submit a bid was Magic City Relief, which offered to lease both billboards at a rate of $2,400 per year each.
In other business, the commissioners received notice from the Montana Department of Transportation that it will hold its annual meeting to review its five-year tentative construction plan on March 9.
The next meeting of the Dawson County commissioners is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dawson County Courthouse.