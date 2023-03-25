With the only bid on the project the West Glendive Sewer Rehabilitation Project coming in far above the project's budget, the commissioners have decided to scale it back. Instead of trying to complete the full project, the county will instead focus on the first half, indicated here.
After receiving a bid far above what was expected for the rehabilitation of the West Glendive sewer system, the Dawson County Commissioners have reduced the scope of the project to make it more affordable. The new project plan will mean much less will get done than was originally hoped for, but it will at least be progress to fixing a primary issue for the county.
At their meeting on March 21, the commissioners approved a notice of award to BEK Consulting, a Dickinson-based company that was the sole bidder on the sewer rehabilitation project. The notice is an official recognition that the contract for the project will be awarded to BEK, but it was approved with the caveat that it only be given once BEK provides an updated project plan to the commissioners.
The West Glendive sewer system has been in need of rehabilitation since it was discovered that ground water was leaking into the system. With more water volume coming through the system, it is increasing rates for customers of the West Glendive sewer district.
The county received funds through the American Rescue Plan Act last year specifically for this project through a competitive grant process, as well as additional minimum allocation funds, also through ARPA. In total, the county has approximately $4,223,000 for the project.
The project is split into several phases — phases 1a, 1b, 2a, 2b, 2c and 2d — and was put out to bid this year. Bids were opened on March 2.
The issue is that BEK’s bid came in at over twice as much as the engineer’s estimate at about $8,101,820. The engineer’s estimate, provided by Great West Engineering, was $3,982,540.
With BEK’s bid coming in far outside of the county’s budget, the commissioners discussed the matter with Great West officials to determine the best way to move forward.
Through that conversation, it was decided that the best course of action would be to scale the project back, covering just phase 1a and as much of phase 1b that funding allows. Phase 1b is the largest phase of the project, stretching roughly along the area from Mobile Avenue, along Towne Street and Crisafulli Drive to a point near Jefferson School Road.
Per BEK’s bid, the total cost of both phases in their entirety would cost about $4,216,914. The confirmation that the commissioners would like to have before giving BEK the notice of award is a confirmation letter on the cost of Phase 1b.
“I think we want to see that in writing before we sign the contract for 1a,” Commissioner Dennis Zander said.
The motion to approve the notice of award with the stipulation that the scope of Phase 1b be provided in writing beforehand was made by Zander and seconded by Commissioner Brad Mitchell. All three commissioners voted in favor of the motion.
In other news, the commissioners approved a new design for the official seal of Dawson County. The new design was created by local artist Jaime Shanks.
The commissioners next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m.