Sewer Rehab Map Updated

With the only bid on the project the West Glendive Sewer Rehabilitation Project coming in far above the project's budget, the commissioners have decided to scale it back. Instead of trying to complete the full project, the county will instead focus on the first half, indicated here.

After receiving a bid far above what was expected for the rehabilitation of the West Glendive sewer system, the Dawson County Commissioners have reduced the scope of the project to make it more affordable. The new project plan will mean much less will get done than was originally hoped for, but it will at least be progress to fixing a primary issue for the county.

At their meeting on March 21, the commissioners approved a notice of award to BEK Consulting, a Dickinson-based company that was the sole bidder on the sewer rehabilitation project. The notice is an official recognition that the contract for the project will be awarded to BEK, but it was approved with the caveat that it only be given once BEK provides an updated project plan to the commissioners.

