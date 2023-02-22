The Dawson County Commissioner approved replacement of the Forest Park water storage tanks in 2021, although they continue to wait on the Department of Environmental Quality for final approval to begin the project.
The Dawson County Commissioner approved replacement of the Forest Park water storage tanks in 2021, although they continue to wait on the Department of Environmental Quality for final approval to begin the project.
Ranger-Review file photo
The Dawson County commissioners purchased the El Centro Motel property in August 2022. The plan is to renovate the building into commercial spaces but delays in a Brownsfield assessment have delayed the project.
A couple of ongoing projects are still on hold as the Dawson County Commissioners are still waiting for needed developments. The projects – a future renovation of the El Centro Motel Property and the replacement of the Forest Park water storage tanks – have been in the works for some time, but the commissioners have to wait on work from organizations outside of the county before they can move forward.
The county made plans to renovate the El Centro Motel following the purchase of the property last year. The building, located on the same block as the courthouse, is currently still being used as a motel with an office space that is currently occupied by LIFTT.
County officials plan to remake the El Centro into offices and store fronts for local business efforts. The commissioners anticipate this being a stable source of revenue for the county, estimating that the property could be profitable within the next 10 years.
However, a Brownsfield assessment must be completed before any renovations can be done and that process has been delayed. The commissioners were expecting the Brownsfield inspectors to arrive in January, but they have yet to do so and county officials haven't heard any expectations of when the inspectors will arrive.
"They're just waiting for the contractors to schedule a time, and that's all we know," Commissioner Joe Sharbono said.
Brownsfield assessments are overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency.
As for the Forest Park water storage tank, progress on that project has been put on hold while the county awaits approval from the Department of Environmental Quality. Sharbono noted that DEQ has already approved the new main line for the project, however it still has to grant approval for the design of the tank itself.
Like with the Brownsfield assessment, the commissioners have not been given any estimates for when they could expect the design to be approved.
"DEQ is being DEQ," Sharbono said.
The decision was made to replace Forest Park's two current water storage tanks with a single larger one in May 2021 after Forest Park residents pointed out concerns with the tanks leaking. The project is being engineered by Great West Engineering.
Aside from ongoing projects, the commissioners have also set a date for the opening of bids on the rehabilitation of the West Glendive sewer district, a project they are hoping to be able to begin this year.
The county received grants through the American Rescue Plan Act that they will be putting towards the sewer rehabilitation. A special meeting of the commissioners has been scheduled for March 3 at 3 p.m. for the bid openings. Currently, the county has received no bids for the project. Potential contractors have until 3 p.m. on March 2 to submit their bids.
The next regular meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners is scheduled for March 7 at 10 a.m.