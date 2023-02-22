A couple of ongoing projects are still on hold as the Dawson County Commissioners are still waiting for needed developments. The projects – a future renovation of the El Centro Motel Property and the replacement of the Forest Park water storage tanks – have been in the works for some time, but the commissioners have to wait on work from organizations outside of the county before they can move forward.

The county made plans to renovate the El Centro Motel following the purchase of the property last year. The building, located on the same block as the courthouse, is currently still being used as a motel with an office space that is currently occupied by LIFTT.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.