Dawson County Commissioners took action on numerous ongoing projects in the county, ranging from construction to policy review, during their May 2 meeting. The commissioners voted to adopt resolutions of intent on both the Highland Park and Forest Park zoning regulation updates, a resolution of intent to adopt the county’s updated growth policy, award a construction contract to COP Construction, tabled action on another contract and opened bids for a new project.
The meeting started with a public hearing on the zoning regulation updates for the county’s two subdivisions. No public comment was received and the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to adopt the updates, however the process is not over yet. As pointed out by County Planner Forrest Sanderson, adopting the resolution of intent launches a 30 day protest period.
During the protest period, county residents can submit comments on the proposed changes, which the commissioners will then review at another public hearing after the protest period ends, making any changes they feel are needed based on those comments before voting to officially adopt the regulation changes.
Similar to the zoning regulation updates, the commissioners also unanimously adopted a resolution of intent to adopt the updated growth policy for the county. The county’s planning board has been working for the past several months to update the policy, as state statute requires growth policies to be updated every five years. This policy covers the county, the City of Glendive and the Town of Richey, with both Glendive and Richey — for the first time — having dedicated sections that those respective local governments will also have to approve.
Like with the regulation resolution, adopting this resolution triggers a 30-day comment period, where members of the public can provide comment on if they believe the proposed growth policy fits the needs of the community. The City of Glendive and the Town of Richey will also have to adopt resolutions to adopt the policy, triggering their own 30 comment periods as well.
In adopting the resolution, the commissioners also set a final public hearing on the proposed policy for an “uncertain” date. This is because the plan is for the county to be the last entity to officially adopt the growth policy so that if Glendive or Richey decided anything with their specific sections need to change, it will be easier to do than if the county adopted the policy first.
“We have to be last. The goal at inception (of the growth policy review) was to have an overarching document that covered the county and the two jurisdictions,” Sanderson said.
Moving on to construction projects, the commissioners officially awarded the contract for construction of the new water storage tank for Forest Park to Corlund Construction, a Sidney-based company. Bids for the project were opened on April 20, with Corlund submitting the lowest bid at about $750,668.
The bid did come in higher than the engineer’s estimate of $704,200, but following consultation with the project engineer, Great West Engineering, the commissioner went forward with the award.
Also related to the Forest Park water tank, the commissioners opened bids for the main waterline on April 27. They received two bids for the line, this time coming in under the engineer’s estimate ($2.2 million), from COP Construction and Western Municipal Construction. Between the two, COP had the lowest bid at approximately $1.2 million, however the commissioners have not yet received a review of their bid.
Without that review, the commissioners decided to table awarding the bid until their next session.
Lastly, the commissioners opened bids for the construction of a road shop in the Richey area. They received one bid for the project from Almond Construction in the amount of $438,665.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.