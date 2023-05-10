Dawson County Commissioners took action on numerous ongoing projects in the county, ranging from construction to policy review, during their May 2 meeting. The commissioners voted to adopt resolutions of intent on both the Highland Park and Forest Park zoning regulation updates, a resolution of intent to adopt the county’s updated growth policy, award a construction contract to COP Construction, tabled action on another contract and opened bids for a new project.

The meeting started with a public hearing on the zoning regulation updates for the county’s two subdivisions. No public comment was received and the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to adopt the updates, however the process is not over yet. As pointed out by County Planner Forrest Sanderson, adopting the resolution of intent launches a 30 day protest period.

