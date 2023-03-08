The planned rehabilitation of the West Glendive sewer system was expected to go from Jaycee West Park to Linden Avenue in Forest Park. With the only bid for the project coming in much higher than the available funding, the commissioners will have to reconsider the project.
The Dawson County Commissioners were disappointed on March 2 when the only bid they received for an anticipated sewer rehabilitation project came in over twice as high as they were anticipating. The West Glendive Sewer rehabilitation project has been on the county’s to-do list for a couple of years, as they received millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go towards the project last year.
The goal is to address groundwater seepage into the sewer system, which is resulting in the people living in the sewer district to get charged more for the service due to the increased volume of water going through it.
The project was engineered by Great West Engineering, who separated it into multiple stages. Per the engineer’s estimate, the project was estimated at $3,982,540. The only company to bid on the project was BEK Consulting, a Dickinson-based company who has also bid on ARPA water projects for the City of Glendive. BEK’s bid came in at over $8 million.
As that was the sole bid, the commissioners will now have to consider how to move forward, as $8 million is more than the county can afford.
“We’re not going to get near as much done as we were hoping to,” noted Commissioner Joe Sharbono.
The county received funds for the sewer rehabilitation project through competitive grants last year. According to state records, Dawson County received a minimum allocation grant of $746,961 and a competitive grant awarded in the amount of $2 million. The county also had to provide matching funds for the grant in the amount of $1,476,039, which the commissioners covered by using funds given to the county under other COVID-19 Pandemic relief programs. This brought the total amount of funding for the project to $4,223,000.
With the bid for the project coming in much higher than anticipated, Commissioner Dennis Zander said the money put up for the matching funds could be moved to another project, but then the county also risks losing the competitive grant funds.
“Part of that ARPA money was our money that we got, and then part of it was competitive bid process for this specific project. So the one that’s just ours, what can we move it to?” he said. “But (if we move it), we’d lose our competitive money.”
Getting the sewer rehabilitation started has been one of the commissioners’ primary goals for the last couple of years. They previously put the first phase out to bid last year before being awarded the competitive grant, planning to use the same funds they used to match the competitive grant. However, no contractors placed bids at the time.
Now, the ARPA money the commissioners used as matching funds would only cover the first phase when compared to BEK’s bid. The first phase came in at an estimated $4.2 million.
The commissioners agreed they will have to go back to the drawing board to decide how to move forward and scheduled a meeting with the project engineer on March 8 to discuss the next best steps.