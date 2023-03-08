Sewer Rehabilitation Map

The planned rehabilitation of the West Glendive sewer system was expected to go from Jaycee West Park to Linden Avenue in Forest Park. With the only bid for the project coming in much higher than the available funding, the commissioners will have to reconsider the project.

The Dawson County Commissioners were disappointed on March 2 when the only bid they received for an anticipated sewer rehabilitation project came in over twice as high as they were anticipating. The West Glendive Sewer rehabilitation project has been on the county’s to-do list for a couple of years, as they received millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go towards the project last year.

The goal is to address groundwater seepage into the sewer system, which is resulting in the people living in the sewer district to get charged more for the service due to the increased volume of water going through it.

