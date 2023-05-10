The Dawson County Economic Development Council recently received its new crowd control event barriers purchased with a grant and although looking forward to offering another piece of event infrastructure to the community, it cost a significant portion of the organization’s checking account for the time being.
Executive Director for the DCEDC Jason Stuart explained to his board of directors in the most recent meeting on Thursday, April 27 why they currently only see $4,727.40 in the checking account.
It was announced in March that the DCEDC was awarded a $29,652 Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant through the Montana Department of Commerce’s Tourism Grant Program to purchase steel barricades for events and a storage trailer.
However, the grant is reimbursement-based, meaning the receiving organization must spend the funds out-of-pocket first and report the expenditure to the Department of Commerce in order to receive the grant funds.
“Obviously, our bank accounts are very low right now … because we paid everything out for our barriers and trailer and are waiting to get our reimbursement back from the state,” Stuart said.
In addition to the grant award, the DCEDC provided a match of about $3,300, which it reached out to other local organizations requesting assistance to fund the match due to the fact the barriers are for anyone to rent and use for events.
According to Stuart, the total donations received for the match to date is $400: the Glendive Firefighters Association giving $100 and $300 from the Friends of Makoshika.
“That was good of both of those organizations, but to date they are still the only two that I had any response from on that,” he said.
The DCEDC, Stuart added, is expected to see the reimbursement of funds back in its bank account sometime within the coming weeks.
“We should get the first part of that here in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “I’ve already submitted the paperwork for that.”
Although anticipating the reimbursement soon, approximately $3,000 will get withheld from the DCEDC until a grant report is submitted.
“We won’t get the full amount until we get that grant report sent to us and then completed and sent back in,” Stuart noted.
Nonetheless, he hopes the DCEDC will at least recoup a majority of the funds as soon as possible in order to bring its checking account out of a “precarious” state.
“I submitted the paperwork to request the reimbursement before they actually even sent me the paperwork to request the reimbursement,” Stuart said. “I called them like, ‘Look guys, we’re out $30,000 here and we need it back fast,’ so hopefully they’ll get that to us.”