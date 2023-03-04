The Dawson County Economic Development Council recently received a significant grant award through the Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant Program, which will get put towards the purchase of event infrastructure for local organizers to rent.

According to Executive Director of the DCEDC Jason Stuart, the organization was awarded $29,652 to purchase 110 interlocking steel barricades to use during community events.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com