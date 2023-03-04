The Dawson County Economic Development Council recently received a significant grant award through the Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant Program, which will get put towards the purchase of event infrastructure for local organizers to rent.
According to Executive Director of the DCEDC Jason Stuart, the organization was awarded $29,652 to purchase 110 interlocking steel barricades to use during community events.
The DCEDC was required to pay a 10% match, about $3,000 in this case, to apply for the EMTI grant.
"The reason we got them was for events and especially events that are held downtown where we need to block off streets and also where we might want to really create a gated event," Stuart said.
With the barriers, he noted event organizers could create single points of access to their event, as well as charge attendees an entrance fee.
"There will be enough of them that the entire area around the (Eastern Plains Event Center) could be completely gated off for (events)," Stuart said, adding the 110 barriers amount to approximately 1,000 linear feet of crowd control infrastructure. "That would allow organizations, number one, to be able to ticket for entrance to events so they can raise their profits and maximize their income."
Not only would the barriers give event organizers the opportunity to charge an entrance fee, but it also allows them to better record a specific headcount of those attending the event.
Stuart noted the more specific data that is collected, the easier it is for organizations to report it on grant applications.
"When we get the grants for those events, ... we're required to do all kinds of reporting for that (and) when people can just come in from every direction, that makes it harder to get numbers to count," he said. "By having those single points of access, that will also allow for better data collection."
The ability to completely block off access to an event not only benefits event organizers, but also event-goers when it comes to their safety.
It is currently commonplace, Stuart added, to witness motorists disregarding the City of Glendive's street closure and detour signs often set out for public events and continue driving through an event where many attendees are wandering the street within the event area.
"Having these (barriers) will prevent that, that won't be able to happen," Stuart said.
In addition to the barricades, the $29,652 will also allow the DCEDC to purchase four storage carts and a 25-foot trailer for storage and easy transportation.
The DCEDC plans to lend the steel barriers free of charge to non-profit organizations and government agencies within Dawson County, much like the portable stage it purchased around the same time last year.
For use by non-profit organizations and government agencies outside of Dawson County, the DCEDC will establish a small rental fee, however it is undetermined at this time how much that will be.
Stuart intends to debut the use of the barricades at the 5th Annual Celebrate Glendive event currently scheduled for June 23.
"It will prevent people from driving through our event, which has been a problem with every Celebrate Glendive," he said. "That'll be nice to not have to worry about."