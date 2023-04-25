Dawson County Fair

The Dawson County Fair Board had what was likely its most active meeting in a long time on Monday evening, as multiple organizations were present with requests for the board. Those in attendance included members of the Dawson County 4H Club, Makoshika Promotions and the district sanitarian on behalf of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Department of Environmental QualityThe topic that garnered the most discussion during Monday’s meeting was the request from District Sanitarian Brant Gordon. He approached the board with a request from the DEQ to place an air quality monitor on the grounds. The board ultimately wasn’t opposed to the idea, but did have concerns the fairgrounds might not be the best location for the device, noting other places in the county they think would make suitable alternatives.

