The Dawson County Fair Board had what was likely its most active meeting in a long time on Monday evening, as multiple organizations were present with requests for the board. Those in attendance included members of the Dawson County 4H Club, Makoshika Promotions and the district sanitarian on behalf of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Department of Environmental QualityThe topic that garnered the most discussion during Monday’s meeting was the request from District Sanitarian Brant Gordon. He approached the board with a request from the DEQ to place an air quality monitor on the grounds. The board ultimately wasn’t opposed to the idea, but did have concerns the fairgrounds might not be the best location for the device, noting other places in the county they think would make suitable alternatives.
Gordon explained that the DEQ recently received a grant that will allow them to expand their current network of air quality monitors and the department is keenly interested in establishing more in the eastern part of the state to monitor the impacts of range fires. Gordon has been working with the DEQ to find suitable locations for the monitor, as it has to be located close to a community, but also in a spot relatively distanced from buildings or other structures.
“We looked at a couple of different sites. The criteria for placement, it needs to be away from buildings, it needs to be in an open area where there’s clear air, in close proximity to population. We also looked out at the community college, but they felt this location would be better because its close to population,” Gordon said.
The board’s concern though was that with all of the events that occur in and around the fairgrounds, the monitor reading might become skewed and inaccurate results may occur. Events like the annual fair, bump-n-runs, races and cars gathering at the softball fields for games in the summer were all things the board pointed out as event that could impact readings.
Gordon noted that the DEQ could account for those events by referring to activity schedules and excluding data from the days of those events. However, with how prevalent those events are, the board retained its concern that the fairgrounds likely isn’t the best available spot for the monitor.
The board also expressed concerns with power availability. Gordon explained that the DEQ would cover the cost of electricity the monitor used, though it would require adding its own meter or signing a memorandum of understanding with the county to do so.
With the monitor’s proposed location near the outer fence on the western side of the parking lot, board president Wade Nielsen noted that the only power available in that spot was underground lines that run out to surrounding light poles. Running a new power line out to that location would create more obstacles that would need to be considered if someone needed to drive stakes into the ground, which is a normal occurrence when people are setting up events.
The board did suggest other locations that might make good spots for the monitor, including the community garden in the Highland Park subdivision and Gregg Park in the Forest Park subdivision. Gordon said he would take those recommendations back to the DEQ.
Makoshika PromotionsAnother significant ask came from Blayne Rau from Makoshika Promotions. His request to the board was to keep the track they set up for the annual bump-n-run races set up from October to June. Makoshika Promotions is considering doing a third event this year, having it run in conjunction with Junkapalooza in October. However, setting up the track is an expensive endeavor, so being able to leave it in place until after their show in June next year would be beneficial.
“Building the track is expensive, getting equipment is getting harder, so if there was something in the arena (between October and June), we wouldn’t even go any further with it because putting it up and tearing it down, it’s too much,” Rau said.
Given the time period Makoshika Promotions was asking for, the board doesn’t believe there would be any conflict. October is close enough to winter that not many event organizers have interest in using the arena, and then the winter and spring are usually too wet to use the space, so there is rarely if ever any events being hosted in the arena for that period of time.
Further, using the arena for a third show wouldn’t be treated any different from the other two shows, the board noted. Junkapalooza does not use it for their event, so the the board didn’t see any issue with having the two run side-by-side.
“You’re kind of two facilities different that you’re renting,” Nielsen noted.
Rau also noted that for the show in June, the race is planned to start later so that they can go a bit later into the evening and race under the stadium lights. The board didn’t see any problem with this either, only reminding Rau that Makoshika Promotions would be charged for the use of the lights.
Dawson County 4HThe board received a request from the Dawson County 4H organization to place a memorial plague near the show arena in honor of Ann McRae, a former 4H leader who passed away in February.
Sherry Corneliusen, the one who made the request to the board, explained that there are already people lined up to help install the memorial that are willing to donated their time and materials. The only information they need from the board is where they would be able to place it.
“It wouldn’t be anything out of you guys, we just want to know where we can put it up at. She was a leader for (32) years, so we’d like to do something for her,” Corneliusen said.
The board did not express any issues with placing the memorial, but said they would have to go walk the area first to see where a good spot for it would be.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Fair Board is scheduled for May 22 at 7 p.m.