While last Monday’s meeting of the Dawson County Fair Board was mostly updates on the current planning of this year’s event, some action was also taken to hire a new manager and raise the price of entry.
The fair this year is set to open on July 27 and go through July 29.
Starting with the fair manager, the board has hired Lindsay Tennant to fill the office. The position has been open for several months following the resignation of the previous manager Eric Smeltzer last year.
Tennant is a Glendive native, having grown up locally and graduating from Dawson County High School. She works primarily as the family and consumer sciences teacher at Washington Middle School. She will officially start as the fair manager on March 10.
Tennant said she and her family have always loved the fair and she is happy to now have an opportunity to be a part of it.
“The group on the fair board are great people to work with and were very supportive, so I decided to give it a shot. I would love to see our fair be something that everyone in our community will enjoy with their families and friends,” she said.
Tennant was in attendance at Monday’s meeting for her introduction, though most, if not all, of the board members are already familiar with her.
Aside from welcoming Tennant to their team, the board also approved an increase of $1 to gate admission fees for the fair. This brings the new price per person to $3.
The increase was first discussed at the board’s meeting in January. With the rising costs of utilities and the increase of free entertainment options at the fair, particularly inflatables in place of a carnival, the bump in admissions price was seen as a way to keep up with expenses.
As for the fair itself, current updates did not indicate much progress since January’s meeting. Board member Larry Evans reported that finding a petting zoo has continued to be a difficult task. Evans reported last month that inquiries into petting zoo providers were turning up dry.
One alternative idea was to arrange a make-shift petting zoo with the local Future Farmers of America chapter, though no official deal has been made yet.
Evans also reported he was given the name of another provider and has left a message for them, but has not heard anything back yet.
“I have one name and called him five or six times, finally got his answering machine and left a message. He never called me back,” Evans said.
As for the inflatables for this year, the board has decided to discuss a contract with a provider in Billings. They have been quoted $20,000 for the package they put together from the provider’s options, with most of the expense being due to one item in the package.
“Just the rock (climbing) wall with the operators and travel is $15,767,” reported board president Wade Nielsen. “If we want, basically he could do the rock wall, obstacle course, XL bounce house and another bounce house for right at $20,000.”
Another caveat Nielsen noted, though, is that the fair would need to provide five people to help manage the inflatables, though the provider themself would operate the rock climbing wall. Recruiting a local organization to help operate the inflatables in exchange for a donation was suggested.
Tennant noted that the AAU wrestling club might be able to help, as they are currently trying to raise funds for new mats.
The board did also purchase their own inflatable at a cost of $1,000 for use at the fair and other events. It was supposed to arrive the day of the meeting, but did not.
As for musical entertainment, the board is still exploring and negotiating with bands for the July 28 concert. At their December meeting, the board voted to pursue a contract with rock band Eve 6, but they have not given any updates on the progress of that process yet. However, they are hoping to have some kind of update on the concert soon, according to Nielsen.
“We still don’t have a contract yet for the concert, but hopefully soon,” Nielsen said.
Other than that, they are also still looking for local talent for the free stage.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Fair Board is scheduled for March 28 at 7 p.m.