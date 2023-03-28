The Dawson County Fair Board revisited its progress on securing entertainment for the upcoming county fair in its meeting on Monday night, rounding out what fair goers can expect this summer. The fair is set to begin on Thursday, July 27 and go through Saturday, July 29.
The most anticipated update that people may be waiting on is the chosen band for the July 28 concert. The board did look over a contract for a potential band and an opening act, deciding that negotiations will continue as they look for some revisions to be made. According to Board President Wade Nielsen, the board is hoping to have an official announcement “pretty soon.”
Aside from the main concert, entertainment for street dances in shaping up. The board has reached out to a DJ they hope will be available to play on Thursday night, meanwhile they are looking to have the band Flannel, a South Dakota-based rock band, play the Friday night street dance.
On the free stage, there are still a couple of spots the board is looking to fill. Last month, the board secured contracts with both a hypnotist and illusionist and now they are looking to fill the remaining time slots with local talent. A regular favorite the board turns to is LaDonna’s School of Dance, which board member Jen Rieger said she has reached out. Though she has not received an official answer back yet, her communications with the organization have led Rieger to believe the dancers will most likely be making an appearance.
Another possible option suggested was local band Kansas Fried Chicken. The board agreed that they would be reaching out to the band soon.
In other news, the board received a request to bring back senior day at the fair. According to County Commissioner Dennis Zander, senior day used to be a regular tradition that would allow seniors to enter the fair without having to pay the entry fee for a three hour period, but seniors days stopped for uncertain reasons. Nielsen said he didn’t see any reason they couldn’t bring the tradition back with the rest of the board agreeing.
Just like before, senior day will be on Friday, July 28 and run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zander noted this would be a good opportunity, as the Sagebrush Alley Senior Center is closed on Fridays, so this will give seniors free access to the fair also provides them a place to have lunch and socialize like normal.
The only question the board had that a final answer was not agreed on at Monday’s meeting, was how to determine what age would qualify someone as a senior and how they would determine who meets that qualification.
The next meeting of the Dawson County Fair Board is scheduled for Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m.