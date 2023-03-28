Dawson County Fair

The Dawson County Fair Board revisited its progress on securing entertainment for the upcoming county fair in its meeting on Monday night, rounding out what fair goers can expect this summer. The fair is set to begin on Thursday, July 27 and go through Saturday, July 29.

The most anticipated update that people may be waiting on is the chosen band for the July 28 concert. The board did look over a contract for a potential band and an opening act, deciding that negotiations will continue as they look for some revisions to be made. According to Board President Wade Nielsen, the board is hoping to have an official announcement “pretty soon.”

