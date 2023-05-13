Seven Dawson County High School students had the opportunity to get some real-world construction experience throughout the 2022-23 academic year and just recently completed a project that will benefit local children for years to come.
The students of DCHS Industrial Arts Instructor Chris Brady last week put the finishing touches on a playhouse they made for Peggy’s Daycare.
In an interview with Brady on Tuesday, he said the owner of the daycare Peggy Heyen and her daughter Jiselle provided all of the materials necessary in order for his students to build the 10- by 8-foot playhouse structure.
“Jiselle and her mom picked out some pretty good material for the kids to be able to use for practice,” Brady said.
The seven students built the playhouse from the concrete foundation all the way up to the 14-foot peak over the course of approximately 110 hours, according to Brady’s estimate.
“They put all of the elements into it,” he said. “It’s got lap siding on the outside and it’s fully enclosed in a weather barrier and everything, so that’ll be a 50- to 60-year-old building before it needs any maintenance.”
Jiselle noted her original thought for the playhouse was to have it built for her daughter, however after considering that the 40-year anniversary of her mother’s Daycare was coming up in April, she knew the playhouse would be a better fit for multiple children rather than just her own.
“I think I saw an article in the paper about something that (Chris) had made with the high schoolers and then I saw they had made a shop, so I contacted him and wanted them to build a playhouse for my daughter,” she said. “I (thought), ‘Well, the daycare is right next door, it’s going to get utilized way more.’”
Brady noted the industrial arts program at the high school for many years has always given students the opportunity to fulfill a need in the community.
“They wanted the kids to be able to work out in the community doing different things to help their community and create those relationships before they graduate so they know how to go out there and bid their own work,” he said. “The (students) learned how to make work orders and talk to clients, they’ve done their own resumes and cover letters and I give them mock interviews that (help) get them basically career ready.”
That experience is believed to be incredibly valuable for the students, as they have an opportunity to learn what it might be like for them to run their own construction business in the future, or just what they need to know to do their own construction and remodeling projects at home.
“It teaches them responsibility, it teaches them how to plan out and schedule builds, it teaches them how to configure material, cost and labor into work orders,” Brady noted. “It’s not all just building, they actually do a lot of the book work.”
Jiselle added that the students found the best ways to incorporate safety into their build, including providing an extra step up to the playhouse to make it easier for children; a railing on the front porch so children cannot easily fall off; and plexiglass windows rather than glass windows to protect children from shattering glass.
“They thought of those kind of ideas,” she said.
In addition to getting building experience, the students also learn how to complete a project to a customer’s standard rather than their own.
“What Chris wanted was for them to be able to interact with the customer, so there were times when Chris would say, ‘Okay, Jiselle, I need you to come and you need to tell (the students) what you want,’” Jiselle noted. “When they would make a mistake, Chris had them come to me and say, ‘Okay, we messed up on this, what would you like us to do.’”
“Some things, of course, they learned from failure, so it was just some things were trial and error,” Brady said. “And I would actually go out there and sabotage things on purpose and (ask them), ‘Okay, what’s wrong?’ … I held them at this standard and made them show me that they knew it. It’s one thing to tell me that you know, it’s another thing to show me.”
As the project came to an end just last week, Brady believes his students learned a lot and he is proud of the work they did. He added that he hopes they can continue to show people in Glendive or wherever else they may go after graduating high school the kind of work they can do.
“I want them to be able to show people that they are skilled,” Brady noted. “I challenge them daily.”
“I just think they did a really good job and I’m excited for the kids to utilize it,” Jiselle said.