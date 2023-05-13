Seven Dawson County High School students had the opportunity to get some real-world construction experience throughout the 2022-23 academic year and just recently completed a project that will benefit local children for years to come.

The students of DCHS Industrial Arts Instructor Chris Brady last week put the finishing touches on a playhouse they made for Peggy’s Daycare.

