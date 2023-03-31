Thursday marked the second annual art show for students at Dawson County High School, once again letting the school’s art students show off their hard work to the community. The show has become an instantly favored event among students, with the artist looking forward to it all year as they prepare their best displays for all to see.

“It’s like how everybody comes to the game, this is our game. We want people to come and support us and see what we’ve been working on. There’s some really talented artists at the school and they don’t really get to show that, so they get to show that through this art show,” said advanced art student Sophia Schock, a senior.

