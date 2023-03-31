Mallory Robinson, a senior at DCHS and a third year advanced art student prepares her display on Thursday morning. The advanced art students were hard at work throughout the day to prepare for the art show.
Hallways were packed and people were noticeably impressed by the art as the second annual DCHS art show got underway. The event was spread throughout the school, with easily hundreds of people attending.
Much like the artwork itself, preparing Thursday’s art show was a very hands-on process. Preparing dispalys, hanging art and setting everything up took up much of the students’ day, but the final product was worth the effort.
The advanced art students were responsible for setting up their own displays and took inspiration from a wide variety of sources. From pop culture to simple, everyday objects to different life styles, the displays were diverse and vibrant.
Mataya Tipton gave a demonstration of her pottery skills during the show. The exhibit included numerous different mediums, giving students plenty of opportunity to show off their favorite styles.
Ramey Coon sets up her display of Disney inspired art.
Some student drew inspiration from pop culture, setting up displays themed around cartoon characters or popular icons.
Keaton Shanks prepares a sign for the art show. All of the advanced art students worked together to prepare the school for the event.
It wasn't just the advances art students that were featured during the exhibit. Art students of all levels were displayed throughout the school.
Alicia Dorwart looks over some of the student art displayed Thursday night.
Thursday marked the second annual art show for students at Dawson County High School, once again letting the school’s art students show off their hard work to the community. The show has become an instantly favored event among students, with the artist looking forward to it all year as they prepare their best displays for all to see.
“It’s like how everybody comes to the game, this is our game. We want people to come and support us and see what we’ve been working on. There’s some really talented artists at the school and they don’t really get to show that, so they get to show that through this art show,” said advanced art student Sophia Schock, a senior.
DCHS Arts Teacher Charity Schreibeis began the show as a way for her art students to get recognition for the hard work they put into their assignments all year long. With so much talent in the classroom, she felt that having more exposure to the community would be the next best step for their art education.
The show is mostly student led, the same as many of their projects, with each individual deciding what style they will be presenting, which art works they will display, how they market themselves and so on. They were even responsible for designing their own business cards.
“This is kind of the main reason we do it,” Schreibeis said. “We’re basically just teaching them how to promote themselves, set up their booths, the overall look of their artwork, how to give customers a feel for their work.”
Much of the show is made possible through an Advanced Opportunities Grant, which helps pay for much of the more professional elements of the kids’ setups, like their business cards. Each student also received their own box full of supplies that they will get to keep.
“It kind of helps us do all the little stuff for these art shows,” Schreibeis said.
With all of the opportunity that the show brings, it generates a lot of excitement for the students throughout the whole year. This excitement bleeds into their creative process, as they aim to show their best works when the event comes around.
Bryklyn Conradsen is a first year advanced art student, so Thursday was her first show. She said she has certainly felt the stress of preparing to display her works to the public, saying it has kept her up at night worrying about how well her work would be received. However, she has also felt motivated for the same reasons.
“It made me want to work as hard as I could and it made me want to do really good, because I want to sell my art and see it somewhere. Just knowing that my art is in somebody’s house just motivated me even more,” Conradsen said.
Even those who have been in the show before still feel that same level of motivation to push themselves. Even though they have been through the experience before and know what to expect, getting to show their work to the public is still as exciting as it was the first time.
“It kind of motivates you to do better and try new things. I tried a lot of new things this year, just to have different stuff and be different,” Schock said.
Schreibeis said it has been inspiring for her to see all the hard work her students have put in as they prepare for the show. She has even seen some students continue their creativity and self-promotion. One of her students, she pointed out as an example, is creating and selling her own soaps to help herself through college.
Seeing the art show grow this year and knowing that many of her students maintain their creative passions even after graduation has inspired Schreibeis with new ideas for future art shows. One idea she has is to invite her former students back at some point, having them display their art alongside the current students.
She also appreciates seeing the excitement for the show go beyond the art students, as the entire school has come to enjoy the show. She hopes this excitement will continue to grow as the show goes on, and the artists will get the recognition they deserve.
“We make it fun for pretty much everybody,” she said. “That’s kind of my goal, that the kids get more noticed every year and bring more community members in, because this is too good not to (get noticed). These kids need to get noticed for what they do.”