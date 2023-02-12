Due to a lack of instructors, it is likely that Dawson County High School will not offer a drivers education course this spring. School officials are hopeful they will be able to bring the class back, but filling the instructor position has proven very difficult.

The district has been looking for someone to fill the position since the spring of 2021, according to Principal Spencer Johnson. One instructor is needed to run the course, however Johnson said they try to have more than one available.

Hunter Herbaugh is a staff writer for the Ranger-Review. He can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.