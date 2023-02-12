Due to a lack of instructors, it is likely that Dawson County High School will not offer a drivers education course this spring. School officials are hopeful they will be able to bring the class back, but filling the instructor position has proven very difficult.
The district has been looking for someone to fill the position since the spring of 2021, according to Principal Spencer Johnson. One instructor is needed to run the course, however Johnson said they try to have more than one available.
“We need at least one instructor, however it’s a lot of work for just one person. Two would be ideal. We didn’t have any instructors committed to the spring course and beyond,” he said. “It is a huge commitment for an instructor to undertake as they will have to teach the course in the morning from about 6:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and do the drives after school ends for four-plus hours.”
Johnson said the school plans to bring back drivers training classes once an instructor has been hired to teach the course. The district is continuing to advertise for instructors for a spring class.
Until an instructor has been hired, however, there are few other alternatives that Johnson is aware of for kids to begin their driving education. He noted that he is also trying to find other options to provide students with a drivers ed course, but hasn’t had much success.
According to Brittany Miller, one of the driver exam administrators at the Glendive Drivers Exam Office, teens can take a written test and earn their learner’s permit at the age of 15. To take the test, they must have with them a form of ID such as a birth certificate or passport, their social security card and a parent or legal guardian to sign off on paperwork. Once the student has their learner’s permit and reaches the required number of practice hours, they can then test for their license, even if they are still just 15 at that time.
There are some disadvantages to not taking a drivers ed course though, aside from the instruction, as Miller noted that without the course, students will not be able to claim a discount on their insurance rates.
“With a drivers ed course, you can get a certificate of completion and take that to your insurance and they’ll give you a lower rate,” she said.
To qualify as a drivers education instructor in Montana, the teacher must possess a valid Montana teaching license, as well as an additional certification as a teacher of traffic education issued by the Office of Public Instruction’s Traffic Education Unit.